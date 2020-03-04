A's starter A.J. Puk suffers setback in spring

GLENDALE, Arizona — A.J. Puk was, by all accounts, breezing through his first few spring training starts. But manager Bob Melvin first told Chris Townsend on A’s Cast that Puk is dealing with a mild left shoulder strain and was shut down for four to five days.

“We’re obviously going to be proactive, especially at this time of spring,” Melvin said after the A’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

Puk was dealing with some soreness and had an MRI, which found no structural damage. Puk is two days into the allotted shutdown, and he should start playing catch after that.

Puk has pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts, two hits and one walk so far in spring. His velocity has been at its typical ticks out of the gate — high-90s fastball and a high-80s slider.

Melvin said he doesn’t expect the injury to be significant, but any setback could slow Puk’s progression toward being fully stretched out and ready to start in the regular season’s rotation.

Bassitt vs. his former team

It’s spring, but A’s swingman/starter Chris Bassitt has said he always feels some extra competitive adrenaline flow when he faces the Chicago White Sox — the team that traded him to the A’s along with Josh Phegley, Marcus Semien and Rangel Ravelo back in 2014.

Bassitt allowed two runs on a Nicky Delmonico home run in the first inning on a two-seamer away that landed just over the fence in deep center.

“Standard F8 in almost any game except for an Arizona game,” Bassitt said. After that homer, Bassitt didn’t give up another hit in his three innings of work. He walked two and didn’t record a strikeout.

Some noteworthy highlights from Tuesday: Jorge Mateo had three hits and two RBIs with a stolen base.

“He’s been terrific, and every spring he’s been terrific for us,” Melvin said. “I’ve only seen him play really well. He’s taking a lot of coaching from us and trying to make the team. He’s electric. He’s got a club in his bag most guys don’t.”

Backup catching option Jonah Heim had an RBI double and two other hits. He’s now batting .466 (7-for-15) this spring.

“All the positions we’ve been looking at, whether it’s backup catcher or second base, everyone’s played well. It’s good to see and you want that type of competition in camp,” Melvin said.

Kaprielian’s confidence high

Not 24 hours after pitchers and catchers reported to Mesa for spring training, pitcher James Kaprielian fired off an encouraging Tweet.

“2020 is the year,” it said.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I’m confident in what I’m capable of,” Kaprielian said at his locker in Mesa. “It’s just about getting healthy and repeating it now. That’s what I’m excited to do, I’m excited to show my teammates and staff what I’m capable of.”

The gaps in Kaprielian’s path to the big leagues are wide, and not subject to his control. The UCLA grad pitched just 29 innings in the New York Yankees’ system before his throwing elbow started to cramp up in 2016.

The Southern California native was trudging through a tedious Tommy John rehabilitation when the Yankees sent him, infielder Jorge Mateo and outfielder Dustin Fowler to the Oakland A’s for Sonny Gray. The right-handed pitcher was considered a high-level arm out of college; despite his troubling injury, Kaprielian kept his place among the A’s top prospects.