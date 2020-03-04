Subscribe

A's starter A.J. Puk suffers setback in spring

SHAYNA RUBIN
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
March 3, 2020, 8:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

GLENDALE, Arizona — A.J. Puk was, by all accounts, breezing through his first few spring training starts. But manager Bob Melvin first told Chris Townsend on A’s Cast that Puk is dealing with a mild left shoulder strain and was shut down for four to five days.

“We’re obviously going to be proactive, especially at this time of spring,” Melvin said after the A’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

Puk was dealing with some soreness and had an MRI, which found no structural damage. Puk is two days into the allotted shutdown, and he should start playing catch after that.

Puk has pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts, two hits and one walk so far in spring. His velocity has been at its typical ticks out of the gate — high-90s fastball and a high-80s slider.

Melvin said he doesn’t expect the injury to be significant, but any setback could slow Puk’s progression toward being fully stretched out and ready to start in the regular season’s rotation.

Bassitt vs. his former team

It’s spring, but A’s swingman/starter Chris Bassitt has said he always feels some extra competitive adrenaline flow when he faces the Chicago White Sox — the team that traded him to the A’s along with Josh Phegley, Marcus Semien and Rangel Ravelo back in 2014.

Bassitt allowed two runs on a Nicky Delmonico home run in the first inning on a two-seamer away that landed just over the fence in deep center.

“Standard F8 in almost any game except for an Arizona game,” Bassitt said. After that homer, Bassitt didn’t give up another hit in his three innings of work. He walked two and didn’t record a strikeout.

Some noteworthy highlights from Tuesday: Jorge Mateo had three hits and two RBIs with a stolen base.

“He’s been terrific, and every spring he’s been terrific for us,” Melvin said. “I’ve only seen him play really well. He’s taking a lot of coaching from us and trying to make the team. He’s electric. He’s got a club in his bag most guys don’t.”

Backup catching option Jonah Heim had an RBI double and two other hits. He’s now batting .466 (7-for-15) this spring.

“All the positions we’ve been looking at, whether it’s backup catcher or second base, everyone’s played well. It’s good to see and you want that type of competition in camp,” Melvin said.

Kaprielian’s confidence high

Not 24 hours after pitchers and catchers reported to Mesa for spring training, pitcher James Kaprielian fired off an encouraging Tweet.

“2020 is the year,” it said.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I’m confident in what I’m capable of,” Kaprielian said at his locker in Mesa. “It’s just about getting healthy and repeating it now. That’s what I’m excited to do, I’m excited to show my teammates and staff what I’m capable of.”

The gaps in Kaprielian’s path to the big leagues are wide, and not subject to his control. The UCLA grad pitched just 29 innings in the New York Yankees’ system before his throwing elbow started to cramp up in 2016.

The Southern California native was trudging through a tedious Tommy John rehabilitation when the Yankees sent him, infielder Jorge Mateo and outfielder Dustin Fowler to the Oakland A’s for Sonny Gray. The right-handed pitcher was considered a high-level arm out of college; despite his troubling injury, Kaprielian kept his place among the A’s top prospects.

Kaprielian returned to the mound last season. His 4.71 ERA over 11 games for the Stockton Ports pushed him to the Midland RockHounds, where he held a 1.63 ERA over seven games. He finished 2019 with the triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

Despite injury, he was destined for the fast track to the high minors. But back in camp, Kaprielian is still sorting through his mechanical kinks and settling into a calm mental state.

“The mental side is the hardest part. For me, being away from the game is tough,” Kaprielian said. “That was just more time I had to stay away from the game. There’s bumps along the way. That’s part of it.”

It can take time to remember how his pitching motion, his body, moved at its best.

“This spring, mechanics are just starting. They’re not quite there yet, but are starting to get back to what they used to be,” he said. Kaprielian’s battled with his front side trying to get a good, familiar extension. He’s trying to avoid being overly rotational.

Re-familiarization with his motion on the mound compounds with slight lingering re-injury fears.

Fear might be the wrong word, Kaprielian said. Dealing with injury coaxes him to compensate for the pain he once felt. He might change his motion in a subconscious effort to avoid aggravating his injury.

Kaprielian is calling his shot; this is the year. The rotation up in the big leagues might be too brimming with talent to carve a spot for him this year, but Kaprielian’s goal is to just have a healthy, strong season with the Aviators.

Pure talent keeps him close in line for a big league debut, if the situation calls for it. His fastball velocity is ticking back up to its mid-90s sweet spot. He feels his injury-impacted arm is finding its groove. His pitches feel sharper.

“It’s really exciting, because all the work I’ve done in the last three years,” he said. “I can finally see it coming along. Whenever the time is, that’s out of my control. All I can do is prepare, be a good teammate and be better every day.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine