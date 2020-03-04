Double victory for Montgomery soccer in NorCal playoff openers

Montgomery High School’s girls and boys soccer teams kicked off the NorCal regional tournament with back-to-back shutout wins Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

The second-seeded Montgomery girls (19-4, 10-2 North Bay League-Oak Division) opened the night by dominating seventh-seeded Bradshaw Christian High School of Sacramento (15-3-1, 9-1 Sierra Valley Conference) in the first half to cruise to a 5-0 victory in the Division III tournament.

“We had five or six shots early and none of them went in. We just kept shooting,” Vikings head coach Pat McDonald said. “They’re a good team — their goalie made some great saves — but honestly, we have a good offense ... and we felt comfortable.”

The Vikings came out aggressive on offense and scored early as Abria Brooker put herself in good position in front of the net to come up with a rebound and earn the first tally.

Montgomery again found the back of the net as Boston Girman passed to an awaiting Noemi Monroe, who took a long shot just outside the box that soared far out of the keeper’s reach.

The Vikings were on a roll and continued the scoring frenzy with a goal from Micky Rosenbaum, who scored off a rebounded shot, and then Montgomery added yet another goal, this one by Angelica Barragan who headed the ball in off of a corner kick for a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Montgomery looked in complete control in the second half and although many of the Vikings’ shot attempts did not convert, 20 minutes into the half Kalani Gonzalez scored on a rebound from Natalie Wilmarth’s shot attempt for the fifth and final goal.

The Vikings advance to Thursday night’s semifinal round, where they will host the sixth-seeded Christian Brothers team out of Sacramento. The Falcons upset third-seeded Santa Cruz 1-0 on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Montgomery 6, Tokay 0

The second-seeded Vikings boys team followed up the girls’ big win with a drubbing of their own, defeating seventh-seeded Tokay of Lodi in the Division I NorCal tournament.

Entering Tuesday night, the undefeated Viking boys had relied on a strong bond to amass 23 wins and earn the NBL-Oak title, with a 9-0-1 league record and the North Coast Section title they earned Saturday.

Montgomery opened the match with a bang as Zach Batchelder got hold of the ball, streaked up the right sideline and squeezed it into the bottom right corner of the goal.

“I know we scored in the second minute or something, but this could’ve very easily been them up 1-0,” Vikings head coach Jon Schwan said. “We saw them have two goal opportunities like right out of the gate and both times we dove and one vs. one defended. We knew we needed to be sharp there and we weren’t but we had enough offensively to get some goals.”

The rest of the half was a battle for possession until the last three minutes, when Batchelder controlled a ricocheting ball in the box and fed it to Jack Medin for the easy goal.

Batchelder followed that up seconds later with some nice footwork in the box and a beautiful shot across the keeper’s body for his second score of the night.

“The kid’s amazing, man. I mean, you go back to the second goal he scored there; it was a Houdini act. Three guys collapsed on the ball and he makes a touch, does a spin and all of sudden he’s all alone in the goal. Obviously, we feel very fortunate and blessed to have him on our side, but there’s a lot that has to happen before we get the ball up there,” Schwan said.

Six minutes into the second half, Batchelder completed the hat trick by tapping in a rebound off a shot attempt by Drayden Ponte.

The Vikings continued to score as Ponte found the goal on a Batchelder assist and Braden Dahms earned the sixth and final tally to cement the victory.

Montgomery moves on to host third-seeded Bellarmine College Prep of San Jose on Thursday night.