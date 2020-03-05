Cardinal Newman girls survive nail-biter in NorCal playoff opener

STOCKTON — Anya Choice and Christina Bacci started forging their basketball connection in the fourth grade.

Eight years later, in a cramped, loud gym two hours away from Santa Rosa, Choice and Bacci made one of the defining plays in the recent history of Cardinal Newman girls basketball.

Choice found Bacci with a long, line drive of a pass downcourt for a game-winning fastbreak layup in the waning moments of Newman’s 50-48 victory over St. Mary’s of Stockton in a CIF NorCal Open Division quarterfinal game Wednesday.

With less than 30 seconds left, Choice collected a missed shot from the Rams (23-5), looked up the court and quickly found Bacci—whose instincts bested that of a relentless St. Mary’s press.

“Those are two seniors who have played together for a long time,” Cardinals coach Monica Mertle said with a smile.

St. Mary’s called timeout with 6.8 seconds to go and missed a 3-point try and putback in the paint as the Cardinals (29-3) stormed halfcourt to celebrate.

Six of the players on the current Newman roster suffered a 29-point loss at St. Mary’s two years ago in the Open Division playoffs: Choice, Bacci, Aysia Dural, Emma Nordby, Mariah Harris and Emily Schmidt.

Harris drilled a 3 late in the fourth quarter— her first and only points all night — and Dural and Choice both sank a pair of free throws to keep the Cardinals in front.

St. Mary’s tied it with a tough putback bucket from Amaya Oliver (team-high 18 points with seven boards) but wouldn’t score again.

Choice drove the lane and had her shot blocked on Newman’s penultimate possession, but instead of becoming demoralized, Choice and the Cardinals got back on defense and stopped the Rams.

“I knew it wasn’t over. When I got the rebound the first thing I saw was ‘Chris,’” said Choice, who finished with a game-high 19 points with five rebounds and three assists. “She was wide open so I just threw it.

“We throw that pass all the time in practice, and we just happened to connect.”

Newman advances to face top-seeded Archbishop Mitty on San Jose in Saturday’s semifinals. The Cardinals, North Coast Section runners-up, have won 18 of their past 19 games.

Newman opened Wednesday by frustrating the Rams, easily passing through their full-court press and making 3s in transition. The visitors led by 10 after a quarter and by as many as 14 in the second quarter before St. Mary’s stormed back.

Newman, though, was not overwhelmed by the noise, the humidity in the gym or the opponent. Not only do the Cardinals have experience against the Rams, but are invited to compete in St. Mary’s MLK Showcase annually.

“It means the whole entire world, especially for my senior year,” Bacci said. “… especially in this gym right here. It was so loud; you barely could hear anything. It was a great experience. I’ll definitely remember this.”

Behind Choice, Bacci pitched in 16 points (including four 3s) and Dural added seven points. Nia Anderson had 10 points and six rebounds for the Rams.

Choice, who is signed on to play college ball at UC Santa Barbara, gave the Cardinals whatever they needed, whenever they needed it: whether it was burying 3s early or the clutch pass to Bacci at the end.

“She gets so much attention. I don’t know if people realize what she has to deal with,” Mertle said, “as far as getting all of the other teams’ attention, and then what we ask her to do.”

Newman is one win away from its first regional finals appearance since 2017.

“I’m really proud of the girls; I’m really proud of their defense,” Mertle said. “Their defense was nails tonight.”