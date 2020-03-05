Prep girls basketball roundup: Laytonville, Calistoga to meet again in NorCal playoffs

The first round of the Division VI NorCal girls basketball playoffs kicked off on Wednesday night featuring four games with teams from the Redwood Empire. In the headliner game, No. 1 Laytonville defeated No. 8 Fall River — but just barely.

The host Warriors (28-3) trailed 49-43 after three quarters but outscored the Bulldogs (22-8) 15-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-56 victory. Laytonville helped its cause by shooting 25-of-32 overall from the free-throw line.

“We overcame adversity and finished it off in the fourth quarter,” Laytonville coach Corey James said. “This is the biggest battle, physically, we have had all year. We were gassed at the end.”

Trailing 58-56, Fall River of McArthur missed a contested layup at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

“It rolled around the rim and off — that’s how dramatic it was,” James said.

Laytonville was led by Athena North (15 points), Akeela James (14), Matiea Taylor (14) and Aciah James (9).

Marissa Leighton scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Laytonville hosts No. 5 Calistoga in a semifinal Saturday at 6 p.m. The Warriors defeated the Wildcats 57-40 last week in the North Coast Section Division 6 championship by effectively deploying the defensive trap.

“We aren’t going to change anything,” James said of his rematch strategy. “That (defensive pressure) is what we are and what we are going to do.”

Calistoga 47, Valley Christian 46

Vanesa Queipo hit a 15-foot jumper from the right wing with 2.5 seconds to play to give the visiting Wildcats (25-4) the nail-biting victory. Calistoga point guard Lizbeth Escobedo (9 assists, 6 steals) made the critical pass to Queipo as the clock ran down.

“Vanesa has two previous buzzer-beaters this season. She wants the ball at the end of the game,” Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz said. “We expected her to make it because she made them before. I knew it was good and she knew she made it.”

Despite Valley Christian of Roseville being bigger, Calistoga battled the Lions evenly on the boards.

“We held our own on rebounds,” Cruz said. “Our defensive press rattled Valley Christian.”

Tully Leonard led Calistoga with 17 points and 15 rebounds Queipo had 15 points.

Gracie Williams scored 16 points to pace the Lions.

Calistoga will need to up its game to defeat Laytonville in Saturday’s semifinal.

“Laytonville is a good team. They are big and strong,” Cruz said. “They rattled us in the first game we played. We are going to make adjustments and be ready to play on Saturday.”

Forest Lake Christian 57, Credo 36

The visiting No. 6 Gryphon (14-13) had major troubles dealing with the No. 3 Falcons’ (24-5) full-court man pressure, which pilfered 22 steals from Credo.

“Forest Lake Christian pressured us and dictated the terms of the game. They just took us out of our game,” Credo coach Paul Lambrecht said. “They have some seniors that are some great athletes. They were the NCS champion for a reason. They are a senior-led, veteran team playing on their home court.”

Credo trailed 32-19 at halftime and couldn’t make headway in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, when the Gryphon scored only 3 points.

“We weren’t getting stops in the fourth quarter and we weren’t scoring,” Lambrecht said. “We turned the ball over too much.”

Credo was led by Lhasa Gray (13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Orienna Vincent (11 points, 8 rebounds).

Forest Lake Christian of Auburn was paced by Amber Jackson and Alicia McDaniel, each with 15 points.

Credo has 10 players returning next season and Lambrecht said they gained valuable postseason experience.

“We are knocking on the door and witnessing what it takes to get over the hump,” he said.

Redding Christian 54, Tomales 39

The No. 7 Braves (13-9) struggled offensively against the host No. 2 Lions (22-5) and were unable to mount an uprising in the second half.

Tomales trailed 11-8 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime. Redding Christian didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring the Braves 23-18 in the final two quarters.