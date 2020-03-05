Subscribe

Benefield: Montgomery girls get 2nd chance in playoff soccer

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2020, 9:29PM
After No. 4 Maria Carrillo beat crosstown rival No. 1 Montgomery in the North Coast Section Division 2 girls soccer semifinal last week, the Vikings’ sideline was a somber place. There were tears but mostly there was silence, which was occasionally broken by the Pumas’ celebrations just on the other side of the field.

Every time two teams face off in the playoffs, one team will lose. It’s almost always hard. But when it marks the end of the season — and in the case of seniors, the end of high school careers — it is something even heavier.

When I asked Vikings coach Pat McDonald after that loss what he thought his team’s chances were for making the CIF NorCal regional tournament as an at-large pick, he didn’t want to talk about it. Season-ended losses can be heavy for coaches, too.

But it didn’t take long. Before he could finish cleaning up the field or watching the last of his players walk off the field, he called his senior captains together. Would they want to play on if the Vikings did indeed get an at-large berth into the tournament?

“Obviously, after the game, a lot of us were really emotional and upset and sad,” co-captain Micky Rosenbaum said when McDonald pitched the question.

But none of that clouded their answer.

“Without a doubt, we didn’t even think about it. We just said yes,” she said.

Co-captain Christina Cawood described the moment in more scientific terms.

“All three of us were crying and nodding our heads like, ‘Duh, of course,’” she said.

Duh. Of course they want to play on.

And they will. The No. 2 seed in the NorCal Division III tournament will host No. 6 Christian Brothers at 4 p.m. Thursday.

But it wasn’t always assured. Far from it. What was assured was the Vikings’ desire to be here this week, still competing, despite suffering that upset loss at the hands of their crosstown rivals last week.

“None of us had a second thought that we are ending like this,” Cawood said. “As soon as something like this happens, the first thing you want is to come back stronger. Immediately we were like, ‘Yes.’”

It’s worth noting that these seniors had been through this before. They, perhaps more than anyone, understood the risk of requesting that at-large berth after an upset loss.

In 2018, when these seniors were sophomores, Montgomery was ranked No. 1 in the North Coast Section but was upset 1-0 by No. 5 Livermore in the section semifinal — seemingly ending their season. But that year, like this one, they put in for an at-large bid, hoping to prove that semifinal loss wasn’t a true reflection of their strength.

They were denied. Despite having a top seed in the NCS tournament, despite their 19-2-1 record that included a 5-1 win over rival Carrillo (which went on to win the section crown and earn the top seed) and despite 10-0 and 4-0 wins in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Vikings were not given an at-large spot in NorCals.

So McDonald felt understandably wary about taking his team down that road of hope — and ultimate disappointment — again.

“(McDonald) tries to be as open as possible but not getting our hopes up,” Cawood said. “We were in this situation two years ago, so we thought, ‘What do we have to lose?’”

After he got the go-ahead from his captains Wednesday night, McDonald emailed parents on Thursday with details on the process. On Friday, the team had a meeting at lunch to go over still more procedural details. The decision would not be announced until Sunday.

McDonald didn’t want to convince anyone. “They’ve got to want to show up,” he said.

At that meeting, when talk turned to whether or not to hold a practice Saturday while the team was in a holding pattern, the Vikings were all in.

“Everybody said yes, then we just started arguing about times,” Cawood said, laughing.

Turns out that despite the team’s stellar chemistry, there remains a deep divide over what is a reasonable hour to show up and work out on a weekend morning.

“We knew that if we did get the bid, we’d have to come in prepared,” Rosenbaum said. “We worked hard and didn’t change anything.”

McDonald disputes this — just a little. They played music at practice, they backed off a little. To crack the whip now? Foolish, he said. He just wanted his players to relish the potential — the mere possibility — that they’d get to play on. He goaded his team with this: “Let’s not let the boys have all the fun.”

The “boys” are, of course, the Montgomery boys squad that won the NCS Division 1 crown Saturday night — their third straight section title. Montgomery’s field has been home to a series of doubleheaders with the boys playing and then the girls, or vice versa.

“We wanted to be one big Montgomery unit,” Cawood said. “We all wanted to see everyone succeed.”

By Sunday afternoon, the brackets were released. The Viking girls were in. They would live to play another day.

The only nick on the sheen of this tale was getting dropped to Division III. Yes, they got bounced in an upset in the section semifinals, but they also beat the Division II top seed, Tamalpais, 3-0 this season. They split two games with Division II’s fifth-seeded Cardinal Newman, and won one and lost two to Carrillo, who earned the No. 6 seed in Division II.

While Newman fell to No. 4 seed Ponderosa Tuesday night, Carrillo upset No. 3 Los Gatos and will head to south to play No. 2 Clovis Thursday night in their quest for a NorCal title.

The Vikings, by virtue of their No. 2 seed, hosted No. 7 Bradshaw Christian Tuesday and handled them easily, 5-0.

McDonald had hoped to dangle the prospect of playing Mountain View — the team that bounced them from NorCals last season in a penalty shootout — but the No. 1 seed Spartans were upset Tuesday night by No. 8 Burlingame High.

Rosenbaum said these Vikings don’t need to target teams at this point.

“Me, personally, I don’t care who we play,” she said. “I’m just excited we are playing again as a team. We were all bawling our eyes out but when we suited up (Tuesday), it was a different vibe through the team … not to take anything for granted and to make the most of the opportunities we get.”

McDonald isn’t complaining either. And he’s looking forward to playing again — at home — Thursday. The Vikings host No. 6 Christian Brothers at 4 p.m.

“It sure beats ending the season Wednesday night,” he said.

Cawood said breathing new life into their season in the last few days has seemed almost surreal.

“We had already cried it out of our systems,” she said.

“Tuesday night, warming up, it was really strange because I was talking with Abria (Brooker) and Micky, saying ‘This shouldn’t be happening.’

“It was weird to be back on the field, but at the same time, for us it felt like we were coming back as seniors, part two,” she said. “I am really, really thankful.”

As Cawood noted, not everybody gets second chances — so when they come, it’s wise to take them.

“We’ve been given a second chance,” she said. “Ninety-nine out of 100 haven’t.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

