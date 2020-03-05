Benefield: Montgomery girls get 2nd chance in playoff soccer

After No. 4 Maria Carrillo beat crosstown rival No. 1 Montgomery in the North Coast Section Division 2 girls soccer semifinal last week, the Vikings’ sideline was a somber place. There were tears but mostly there was silence, which was occasionally broken by the Pumas’ celebrations just on the other side of the field.

Every time two teams face off in the playoffs, one team will lose. It’s almost always hard. But when it marks the end of the season — and in the case of seniors, the end of high school careers — it is something even heavier.

When I asked Vikings coach Pat McDonald after that loss what he thought his team’s chances were for making the CIF NorCal regional tournament as an at-large pick, he didn’t want to talk about it. Season-ended losses can be heavy for coaches, too.

But it didn’t take long. Before he could finish cleaning up the field or watching the last of his players walk off the field, he called his senior captains together. Would they want to play on if the Vikings did indeed get an at-large berth into the tournament?

“Obviously, after the game, a lot of us were really emotional and upset and sad,” co-captain Micky Rosenbaum said when McDonald pitched the question.

But none of that clouded their answer.

“Without a doubt, we didn’t even think about it. We just said yes,” she said.

Co-captain Christina Cawood described the moment in more scientific terms.

“All three of us were crying and nodding our heads like, ‘Duh, of course,’” she said.

Duh. Of course they want to play on.

And they will. The No. 2 seed in the NorCal Division III tournament will host No. 6 Christian Brothers at 4 p.m. Thursday.

But it wasn’t always assured. Far from it. What was assured was the Vikings’ desire to be here this week, still competing, despite suffering that upset loss at the hands of their crosstown rivals last week.

“None of us had a second thought that we are ending like this,” Cawood said. “As soon as something like this happens, the first thing you want is to come back stronger. Immediately we were like, ‘Yes.’”

It’s worth noting that these seniors had been through this before. They, perhaps more than anyone, understood the risk of requesting that at-large berth after an upset loss.

In 2018, when these seniors were sophomores, Montgomery was ranked No. 1 in the North Coast Section but was upset 1-0 by No. 5 Livermore in the section semifinal — seemingly ending their season. But that year, like this one, they put in for an at-large bid, hoping to prove that semifinal loss wasn’t a true reflection of their strength.

They were denied. Despite having a top seed in the NCS tournament, despite their 19-2-1 record that included a 5-1 win over rival Carrillo (which went on to win the section crown and earn the top seed) and despite 10-0 and 4-0 wins in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Vikings were not given an at-large spot in NorCals.

So McDonald felt understandably wary about taking his team down that road of hope — and ultimate disappointment — again.