Benefield: One right move sends Montgomery boys to NorCal soccer finale

Soccer is a game of a million tiny touches and moments, and a game that is rarely defined by a single play.

Rarely, but not never.

No. 2 Montgomery High School’s 1-0 win Thursday over visiting No. 3 Bellarmine College Prep in the semifinal game of the NorCal Division I boys soccer tournament was defined by a single play.

In the closing seconds of the first half, with the Vikings up 1-0 thanks to yet another brilliant goal by senior Zack Batchelder, the Vikings won a free kick within striking distance of the Bells’ goal. It was an opportunity to make a play and perhaps put the home team up 2-0, enough to inject a ton of confidence into the Vikings heading into halftime.

But senior Kevin Welch, who was a dynamic playmaker and defender all night, didn’t get the right touch on the free kick and it turned into an immediate counterattack by Bellarmine.

The Bells attacker beat Vikings defender Gabriel Guerrero and then Vikings goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla, who in a last-ditch effort to keep the ball out of the net, tripped up the Bells’ striker. Yellow card. Padilla —owner of 14 shutouts this season — had to leave the field. Worse yet, the single play he had to miss? A penalty kick.

Welcome to the game, sophomore Martin Cortez.

Cortez hadn’t seen action in weeks. The only time he’d been on the field this season was in league games that were locked up. To step into the NorCal semifinal game against the Division I defending champion Bellarmine Bells in a penalty-kick situation is either the stuff of dreams or the makings of nightmares.

The sophomore, who wasn’t even wearing his gloves when his name was called, trotted to the box as Vikings fans roared their displeasure at the call. Cortez took his place in front of Bellarmine senior Jahan Seifollahi, who put the ball on the spot. The whistle blew. Siefollahi struck the ball to his right, Cortez’s left. Cortez went left, too.

“At first I’m like, ‘Did I save it or did it just go underneath me?’ But I look over and it’s in my hands and I just see everybody coming towards me,” Cortez said.

He rolled over it once just to make sure it was there.

“Just an amazing feeling,” he said.

The game was 80 minutes long, the ultra-stingy Vikings defense put up yet another shutout, Batchelder scored a gem of a goal in the 12th minute that turned out to be enough to send the Vikings through to the final —but Montgomery’s backup goalkeeper, a guy who wears a field number, 12, on his keeper jersey, was the hero Thursday.

“The odds are so against you,” Vikings coach Jon Schwan said of any keeper making a penalty save. “The conversion rate is what it is for a reason.

“To be sitting on the bench and then literally a minute after you get off the bench you are asked to do that in a state semifinal match as a sophomore?” he said shaking his head.

The moment was almost unimaginable. If Siefollahi scores that goal, the entire game changes. Not just momentum, but how the Vikings play and where and what kind of attack they bring. For a team that has led nearly every minute of every game this season, it would have thrust them into unfamiliar territory.