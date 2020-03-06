Subscribe

Barber: Stephen Curry's return energizes Warriors

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2020, 11:39PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — The worst player on the court had the biggest impact on the Warriors’ 121-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, and you can’t tell me otherwise.

No, Stephen Curry wasn’t really the worst guy in uniform at Chase Center. In fact, he had 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 27 minutes in his first game back after a 58-game absence. But he was buried deeply in red ink. Curry was a minus-13 against Toronto, the second worst plus-minus of any player on the court after Juan Toscano-Anderson’s minus-14.

Curry’s shooting accuracy was far from what we have come to expect after so many seasons of brilliance — he was 3 of 12 on 3-point attempts. The Warriors didn’t ask Curry to play much defense, either, and he obliged by not playing much.

But oh man, the handles. And the passing! You figured Curry spent most of the past five months squirreled away in a gym, shooting endless jumpers. Turns out he was at a monthslong passing camp. Two of them really stood out.

One came early in the game, with Curry moving laterally across the key. Suddenly he sprang a behind-the-back toss (with his repaired left hand!) to Andrew Wiggins inside. Later, in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors hanging tough, Curry was dribbling cross-court again when he sneakily laid a pass to Eric Paschall under the basket. Paschall was fouled, and the crowd rose to cheer the moment. The rookie hit one of two free throws to tie the game 95-95.

Late in the game, the Warriors were right there with a legitimate playoff team. Alas, they pooped out after that and the Raptors pulled away.

As for Curry, his impact resided in a place beyond numbers or specific plays. You felt it before the game, when Warriors coach Steve Kerr walked into an uncharacteristically packed interview room and declared, “Looked at all of you jumping on the bandwagon.” You felt it when the Warriors ran through to the tunnel and onto the court before tipoff, Curry leading the charge. And you felt it during the national anthem, when the arena camera cut to Curry from the singer as she intoned, “Oh, say does that …” and the crowd erupted.

“A lootttt of energy,” Andrew Wiggins said after playing his first game alongside Curry. “Someone said it felt like the first game of the season, just because of the energy.”

Thursday night jogged our memories. Oh, right. This is what it feels like to see creative basketball. This is how your stomach feels when an entire arena is screaming for the home team. This is what it’s like to watch Stephen Curry in a game.

Everything about this evening rotated around Curry. His return to Chase Center should have been narrated by David Attenborough.

“Upon re-emerging from hibernation, the alpha Warrior strides onto the gleaming hardwood surface of Mission Bay and immediately bounds into action. His movements are agile, imbued with grace. His instincts are cunning. And with the rest of the herd following along as if drawn by his magnetism, he slices past the dangerous Raptors as if he’d never been gone.”

Yes, Curry, was finally back in his natural habitat: in a basketball uniform, on the court with the Warriors, playing the game to which he has devoted his life.

I understand why he and the Warriors were so cautious in his medical clearance. This is a season going nowhere. Curry will be much more important to the team next year, when Klay Thompson is back and Golden State has made a lottery draft pick. Curry is a 31-year-old superstar (32 in a little over a week) with a limited number of great seasons left. There is no reason to risk re-injuring his left hand for the sake of a little late-season playing time.

Counterpoint: Everyone needed this.

The Warriors needed Curry’s stabilizing presence to build some momentum for the future. The Chase fans desperately needed some pretty hoops to cheer for. The media needed to obsess over something other than guys on 10-day contracts.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse might have said it best before the game: “We always need our best players out there, all of our superstar players out there. He’s arguably the best shooter walking around anywhere, so it’s always something when you watch him. I think it’s a shame that we haven’t had him out there in a while.”

It was. And I’m pretty sure Curry needed to get some legitimate game action before his head exploded.

In weighing when was the right time for Curry to play again, or whether he should play at all this season, don’t lose sight of the most obvious factor: He’s a basketball player. I won’t say it’s what he was meant to do, because that diminishes all the tedious work he put in to get here. But it’s what he does better than almost anyone else on the planet. It’s what he should be doing, three or four times a week, with a few nights off for load management.

And those missed shots Thursday? The fact that Curry made only 3 of his 12 3-point attempts? None of it matters. There is no playoff seeding to chase in the spring of 2020, no MVP race to handicap. The only goal for these Warriors is progress, and just getting Curry onto the court qualifies. Seeing him dribble and pass like a phantom with that left hand does, too.

Anyway, Curry’s presence clearly activated the team. Yes, I know, they had won their previous game, too, in Denver. But claiming back-to-back victories has been hard for this incomplete squad. The Warriors were completely energized against the Raptors, even when Curry wasn’t playing. More than any game here since Curry injured his hand on Oct. 30, this one felt like it meant something.

“There was just a different level of anticipation and excitement,” Kerr said after the game. “To me it feels like it’s on again. We’re now through the woods, as I said before the game. We can now start looking ahead and use these games to prepare ourselves to try and reach a high level of play.”

One man can’t win a basketball game by himself. But it does seem possible one man can lead the Warriors out of the woods.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine