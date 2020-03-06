Barber: Stephen Curry's return energizes Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — The worst player on the court had the biggest impact on the Warriors’ 121-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, and you can’t tell me otherwise.

No, Stephen Curry wasn’t really the worst guy in uniform at Chase Center. In fact, he had 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 27 minutes in his first game back after a 58-game absence. But he was buried deeply in red ink. Curry was a minus-13 against Toronto, the second worst plus-minus of any player on the court after Juan Toscano-Anderson’s minus-14.

Curry’s shooting accuracy was far from what we have come to expect after so many seasons of brilliance — he was 3 of 12 on 3-point attempts. The Warriors didn’t ask Curry to play much defense, either, and he obliged by not playing much.

But oh man, the handles. And the passing! You figured Curry spent most of the past five months squirreled away in a gym, shooting endless jumpers. Turns out he was at a monthslong passing camp. Two of them really stood out.

One came early in the game, with Curry moving laterally across the key. Suddenly he sprang a behind-the-back toss (with his repaired left hand!) to Andrew Wiggins inside. Later, in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors hanging tough, Curry was dribbling cross-court again when he sneakily laid a pass to Eric Paschall under the basket. Paschall was fouled, and the crowd rose to cheer the moment. The rookie hit one of two free throws to tie the game 95-95.

Late in the game, the Warriors were right there with a legitimate playoff team. Alas, they pooped out after that and the Raptors pulled away.

As for Curry, his impact resided in a place beyond numbers or specific plays. You felt it before the game, when Warriors coach Steve Kerr walked into an uncharacteristically packed interview room and declared, “Looked at all of you jumping on the bandwagon.” You felt it when the Warriors ran through to the tunnel and onto the court before tipoff, Curry leading the charge. And you felt it during the national anthem, when the arena camera cut to Curry from the singer as she intoned, “Oh, say does that …” and the crowd erupted.

“A lootttt of energy,” Andrew Wiggins said after playing his first game alongside Curry. “Someone said it felt like the first game of the season, just because of the energy.”

Thursday night jogged our memories. Oh, right. This is what it feels like to see creative basketball. This is how your stomach feels when an entire arena is screaming for the home team. This is what it’s like to watch Stephen Curry in a game.

Everything about this evening rotated around Curry. His return to Chase Center should have been narrated by David Attenborough.

“Upon re-emerging from hibernation, the alpha Warrior strides onto the gleaming hardwood surface of Mission Bay and immediately bounds into action. His movements are agile, imbued with grace. His instincts are cunning. And with the rest of the herd following along as if drawn by his magnetism, he slices past the dangerous Raptors as if he’d never been gone.”

Yes, Curry, was finally back in his natural habitat: in a basketball uniform, on the court with the Warriors, playing the game to which he has devoted his life.