Montgomery girls hang on to reach NorCal soccer finale

The Viking girls will look back on their NorCal soccer tournament win Thursday night and credit their gutsy defense.

Montgomery High School edged past Christian Brothers High School of Sacramento 2-1 in Thursday’s Division III semifinal thanks to an impressive lock-down defensive effort by the whole group.

The win puts Montgomery in Saturday’s division championship game, for a shot at a NorCal title. The school’s boys team will also play for a NorCal championship that day.

“They scored in the last minute of the game, but our defense really played well and our whole back line got the player-of-the-game award. The goalie made a few nice saves but basically the back four line really held them at bay for 79 minutes,” Vikings coach Pat McDonald said.

Following a disappointing loss to Maria Carrillo in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament, the second-seeded Vikings (20-4, 10-2 North Bay League-Oak Division) rebounded in the first round of the NorCal regional tournament Tuesday with a dominating 5-0 win over Bradshaw Christian High School.

The sixth-seeded Falcons, however, proved they were much tougher opponents from Thursday’s first whistle and although the Vikings created many opportunities on offense, the game remained scoreless midway through the first half.

With 14 minutes left in the first, Montgomery finally broke through as Paola Gomez knocked the ball into an open net off a free kick from Christina Cawood that was headed down by Boston Girman, bouncing around in the box before landing in front of Gomez.

Following the goal, the Christian Brothers’ defense tightened up, despite some good offense from Montgomery that kept the Falcons on their toes. The Vikings went into the half with the 1-0 lead.

“We’re tired, everybody’s tired, so getting the first goal was huge and the big difference was we got the second goal right away in the second half and we got up 2-0 and it obviously made it difficult for them to come back,” McDonald said.

The Vikings came out aggressive in the second half and immediately scored as Abria Brooker, directly in front of the net, got the quick goal and a 2-0 lead.

Montgomery kept the pressure on offensively, thanks in part to some great efforts from players like Micky Rosenbaum and Gomez, who kept possessions alive and advanced the ball with determination.

“They just give all they have all the time. Paola is just someone who battles and battles and fights, and Micky is just someone who is very smart and just can control the game and acts semi like a coach on the field as far as where the ball should go,” McDonald said.

With less than 15 minutes left, Montgomery focused on lengthening its time of possession and amplified its defensive pressure to stifle any opportunities for the Falcons to score.

But the Vikings did not hold back on offense and the applied defensive pressure opened up chances for a goal on counterattacks by players like Rosenbaum and Brooker, who each had some near makes late in the match.

The 2-0 lead was not enough for Montgomery to substitute out some of its best players, despite the quick turnaround the Vikings will face when they compete in the championship game on Saturday.

In extra time, Christian Brothers was finally able to answer as Lexi Rakela sent a shot past diving Montgomery keeper Michelle Salas to cut the lead to 2-1.

But Montgomery’s strong hold throughout the game paid off with the 2-1 victory.

Montgomery will take on eighth-seeded Burlingame at 4 p.m. Saturday at home in the Division III championship game.