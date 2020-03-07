Montgomery soccer goes for twin titles on busy day of prep playoff contests

The cream is rising to the top in the CIF Northern California regional winter sports playoffs, with two local soccer teams and three basketball squads still in the running for postseason glory.

Meanwhile, spring sports are kicking off with baseball and softball underway and track and field hitting the dirt with a huge meet Saturday.

Saturday is a day of reckoning for both Montgomery soccer teams, which are each seeded second in their divisions, and will play in afternoon title games.

In basketball, three girls teams will play in regional semifinals on Saturday evening — two facing off against each other — with designs on either a regional final or a state title game next week.

The five teams are the final ones left from an original 62 in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties that won postseason berths in North Coast Section tournaments.

Montgomery’s boys, No. 2 in NorCal Division I and 25-0-1, travel to the home of top-seeded Jesuit (25-1-1) for a 3 p.m. game in Carmichael.

Both teams are high scoring and put up excellent defense and goalkeeping. Montgomery has scored 116 goals (4.5 a game) and allowed just 13, while the Marauders have scored 117 (4.3 per game) and allowed just 11 goals.

In the postseason, the Vikings have scored 21 goals and allowed three, and Jesuit 23 vs. four, although the Marauders piled on in their section playoff opener, drubbing Bear Creek 10-0.

Vikings coach Jon Schwan will be looking to notch his 90th win in the past four years and the first NorCal regional title.

The No. 2 Viking girls host the only Sonoma County game, at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 Burlingame, in the Division III regional championship.

The Panthers, 14-4-6, upset top-seeded Mountain View and No. 5 Acalanes, both by 1-0 lines, to reach the title game.

The Vikings, 20-4, are looking to put an end to the upstart Panthers’ title dreams and improve on their DII regional semifinal loss last year. Coach Pat McDonald has led his team to seasons of 19 or more wins every year since 2012.

The team was given an at-large berth in NorCals this year in DIII after an upset loss in the Division 2 NCS semifinal game, 4-0, to fourth-seeded Maria Carrillo, which lost Thursday in its NorCal semifinal.

Sonoma County’s highest-level team, Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball squad, faces its toughest battle yet in a challenging postseason with a trip to San Jose to meet No. 1 Archbishop Mitty at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The team won the county’s first Open Division seed of any team, fifth, and defeated No. 4 St. Mary’s Wednesday, 50-48, in round one of the CIF state championships.

A win Saturday would send the Cardinals to the regional final on Tuesday with the big prize the state final on March 14 in Sacramento.

Under Monica Mertle, the only coach the program has ever had after the girls Catholic school Ursuline moved under Newman’s umbrella, the Cardinals have had amazing success under ever-challenging seasons.

In 2016, they won the Division IV state championship and the following year jumped to the Open Division. They faced Mitty that year, losing 78-54 in the NorCal finals. Saturday’s game will be the 29-3 Cardinals’ opportunity to turn that around on the 24-3 Monarchs.

The smallest schools still in the running for a regional title are in Division VI. No. 1 Laytonville girls basketball will host No. 5 Calistoga in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday. The winner plays for the regional title on Tuesday.

The 28-3 Warriors haven’t lost since two December tournaments, winning their last 16 games. They went 10-0 in the North Central League III and won the NCS D6 championship.

Calistoga went 7-0 in the NCL IV and is 25-4 overall. They lost in the D6 NCS tournament final to Laytonville, 57-40.

Akeela James (22 points a game), Matiea Taylor (14 ppg) and Athena North (11 ppg) look to lead the Warriors.

Just as the winter sports are writing their final chapters, spring sports are warming up. Baseball and softball teams throughout the area have a handful of nonleague games under their belts already.

And track and field kicks off big on Saturday with the first meet of the year.

Two dozen schools and nearly 1,300 athletes will compete in the Big Cat meet, with the first events beginning at 9 a.m. at Santa Rosa High School.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.