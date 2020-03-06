Tom Bonfigli, acclaimed Cardinal Newman basketball coach, says future with squad in question

Tom Bonfigli, the acclaimed head coach of boys basketball at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa and one of the most successful youth hoops coaches in the state, is unsure if he is returning to lead the squad after a season that saw his team struggle in the final weeks, losing five of their last six games.

The Cardinals have been led by Bonfigli over all but 13 of the past 40 years, when they have been a perennial title contender. This season, they went 20-3 to start, but ended with a 21-8 overall record and went 6-4 in the North Bay League-Oak Division, including a season-ending defeat Feb. 18 at the hands of longtime rivals Montgomery in the first round of the North Coast Section Div. 2 tournament.

But it remains unclear whether questions about Bonfigli’s future at his alma mater are to do with wins and losses, and neither Bonfigli or school officials were keen to discuss the situation Friday.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to be offered a contract to coach basketball at Cardinal Newman,” Bonfigli said. “I’m unsure of my future to coach basketball here. And that’s as much as I’d say.”

As recently as three weeks ago, Bonfigli, 67, a deeply religious man, told The Press Democrat that he prayed on the decision of when to retire. “I’ll know when I’m done. Through the grace of God I have always been healthy. I’ll continue doing it until I don’t want to do it anymore.”

He is the eighth-winningest boys basketball in California history and was named the National Federation of State High School Associations coach of the year last season.

But questions are surfacing about whether that decision will ultimately be Bonfigli’s or that of school administrators.

Graham Rutherford, the dean of students, acknowledged speculation that Bonfigli had been ousted or was in the process of being replaced, but Rutherford said Bonfigli remains the head basketball coach. He declined to discuss at length whether Bonfigli has been asked to leave or whether he was given a timeline to resign or be fired.

“Tom is still the head coach and no, there hasn’t been anyone else hired to be coach. That is fact,” he said.

He declined to elaborate, citing direction from school administration. Laura Held, the school president, did not return multiple phone calls and emails for comment Friday.

But Jerry Bonfigli, Tom’s brother and assistant coach through all of his more than 1,000 games, said his brother was, officially or unofficially, shown the door.

“We were called into the office Monday afternoon and informed that the school was not renewing his coaching contract,” Jerry Bonfigli said.

Tom Bonfigli, a 1971 Newman graduate, has had two coaching stints on campus, the first from 1980 to 1994, when he was let go for drinking in the off-season. He was rehired in the spring of 2007. Bonfigli has been sober since March 1996.

By his tally, he has won 591 games at Cardinal Newman and 16 NBL championships. His all-time wins mark is 816 games.

Jerry Bonfigli, who also works as associate athletic director at the school, stepped down from his assistant coach position on Feb. 8 after admitting he used profanity in the locker room after Cardinal Newman beat Santa Rosa High on Jan. 29. That decision, he said, was made so that those who may want Tom Bonfigli out would not have more ammunition to make their case.

Jerry Bonfigli said both he and his brother had heard rumblings of discontent from players and parents this season, mostly about playing time, but neither had received any formal communication from the school about complaints.

Jerry said Monday’s meeting “blindsided” his brother.

“He loves the school, but to me, it’s one big betrayal,” he said. “This is his life, he’s done it forever. He thought he would at least be able to decide when he could retire. He put all this work in and this is what they do?”

Check back. This story is being updated.