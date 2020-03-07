Mauricio Dubón impressing for Giants so far

PHOENIX — Minor league options are often a curse for a player on the roster bubble, but Mauricio Dubón may not be on the bubble much longer.

The do-it-all utility man has been one of the best all-around players in Giants camp this spring and while there’s room for growth in Dubón’s game, it looks like the team and the player would stand to benefit if the development takes place in the majors this season.

Dubón, 25, can play all around the diamond and while he committed a throwing error in his spring debut at third base on Friday in a 5-5 tie against the Brewers, his errant toss was plenty strong and wound up being too high for first baseman Wilmer Flores to corral.

“That throw from third base drew Flores off the bag just a little bit,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “But one of the things we’re seeing with Dubón is the work that he’s doing on his throwing is really creating a lot of good carry with his ball. A lot of good four-seam rotation that’s keeping the ball straight. That plays well at shortstop, in center field and any time he’s turning it at second base.”

Earlier in the game, a smooth over-the-head catch down the left-field line in foul territory provided an indication of what a smooth athlete Dubón is and why the Giants are confident he can ultimately be a plus defender in both the infield and outfield.

“I could really see him legitimately playing center field quite a bit,” Kapler said. “I think earlier in camp I was saying we’re going to take more of a wait-and-see approach, but I think at this point he’s demonstrated he can play center field and he can play shortstop for us.”

The Giants can live with the mistakes Dubón is bound to make because of the flashes of brilliance that show up so often. In a two-run second inning, Dubón raced out of the batter’s box on a hard groundball to the left side of the infield and slid into second base safely with a hustle double after the ball trickled off the third baseman’s glove and into left field.

Later in the inning, Dubón scored from second base on an infield single from Yolmer Sánchez and a throwing error by Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura. After catcher Omar Narváez left home plate to retrieve Hiura’s throw, Dubón sprinted home for an easy run.

With eight hits in 19 at-bats, impressive skills on the basepaths and the flexibility to handle a bunch of positions, Dubón provides the Giants with as much or more value than almost everyone in the clubhouse.

There’s work left to do, but that work should be done in the big leagues.

Gausman stretching out

Giants starter Kevin Gausman doesn’t use a windup, but the right-hander doesn’t necessarily need one to deliver mid-90s fastballs and a devastating splitter that dives out of the strike zone.

“I feel like you make your most important pitches out of the stretch,” said Gausman, who ditched a windup after being traded to Atlanta in 2018. “If I can have my mechanics be the best out of the stretch, that’s what I want.”