College basketball roundup: Stanford women advance in Pac-12 Tournament

Kiana Williams scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Stanford past No. 14 Oregon State 68-56 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Stanford (25-5), which won both regular-season meetings by a combined six points — each three-point victories — opened a 25-10 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

Oregon State didn’t necessarily go away easily, as it carved into a 16-point deficit with an 8-0 run and trailed 64-56 with 2:58 left in the contest.

But Williams hit two free throws with 1:02 left to push Stanford’s lead back to 10, and the Cardinal, who will play UCLA in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, was never threatened the rest of the way.

Maya Dodson and Lacie Hull each added 10 points for Stanford, the defending Pac-12 Tournament champion.

The Cardinal is 46-5 all-time at the event and has won 13 of the 18 titles.

The Beavers (23-8) were led by Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum, who each scored 12 points. Mikayla Pivec had 10 points for Oregon State.

After a stellar offensive performance in Thursday’s 82-55 quarterfinal win over Washington State, the Beavers never found their footing against Stanford’s stringent defense.

Oregon State went into the locker room at halftime on Thursday with a 53-28 lead. Friday night against the Cardinal, the Beavers didn’t get to the 53-point plateau until the 4:44 mark of the fourth quarter.

No. 13 Arizona 86, Cal 73

Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and No. 13 Arizona, the fourth seed, defeated 12th-seeded Cal in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Friday.

Aari McDonald added 13 points, Dominique McBryde 11, and Amari Carter 10 for the Wildcats (24-6), who lost to the Golden Bears 55-54 on the final day of the regular season.

Arizona will play top-seeded and third-ranked Oregon in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Cal (12-19), which shocked fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening round, was led by Jaelyn Brown with 25 points and Jazlen Green with 15.

Arizona scored the first nine points of the game but Brown scored 10 straight points to keep the Bears within five at the end of the first quarter. A 14-2 run in the second quarter put the lead in double figures for good.

Arizona shot 55% for the game with eight 3-pointers, while the Bears shot better behind the arc (45.5%) than inside, finishing 23 of 61 (38%) from the field.

Helena Pueyo had eight of Arizona’s 25 assists and the Wildcats dominated inside, scoring 44 points in the paint to Cal’s 18.

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as San Francisco grabbed the lead early and kept going, eliminating Loyola Marymount from the second round of the West Coast Conference in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Fifth-seeded San Francisco (21-11) faces No. 4 seed Pacific in a quarterfinal Saturday, with the winner facing No. 2 ranked and top-seeded Gonzaga in a Monday semifinal.

The Dons, who led 39-26 at the break, led by double figures the entire second half. Jimbo Lull added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons while Jordan Ratinho added 12 points and Khalil Shabazz 10.

Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Lions (11-21). Keli Leaupepe added 12 points.