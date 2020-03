Local prep and college scores

Friday's results:

College baseball

CCAA

AT ROHNERT PARK

CSU Dominguez Hills 002 010 010 01 — 5 13 2

Sonoma State 001 030 000 00 — 4 6 2

WP: Ricardo Serrano, 2-2; LP: Trahan, 0-2

Sonoma State: Medina 2x4, 2 RBI; Harwell 1x2, 2R; Peretti 1x4; Simmons 1x4, R; Abate 1x5.

Notable: The second game of the Friday’s doubleheader was suspended after 7 innings because of darkness. The game was tied 3-3 and will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Records: CSUDH 1-9, 6-7; SSU 6-12, 5-8

College softball

CCAA

AT ROHNERT PARK

CSU Monterey Bay 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Sonoma State 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

WP: Raquel Chaidez, 3-0; LP: Cassie Gasper, 7-4

Sonoma State: Juklie Davis 1x3; Alee balanon 1x3; Jack Courtney 1x1.

Notable: Sonoma State starter Nalani Scates went 6 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 6.

Second game

CSU Monterey Bay 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Sonoma State 300 001 x — 4 6 0

WP: Teri Danenberg, 6-2 LP: Hayley Fein, 4-6

Sonoma State: Jordyn Martinez 1x3, HR, 3 RBI; Alee balanon 2x3, 2R, SB; Amber Orchard 1x3, HR, RBI; Giana hays 1x3, R; Cassidy Romano 1x3; Reagan Hunt, BB, HBP, SB.

Notable: Sonoma State starter Teri Danenberg pitched a complete-game 4 hitter with 5 strikeouts.

Records: CSUMB 2-10, 8-10; SSU 15-8, 10-4

Women’s college water polo

Convergence Tournament

AT CLAREMONT

Sonoma State 16, La Verne 8

Sonoma State 10, Claremont Mudd Scripps 7

High school girls soccer

NorCal Semifinals

Division II

Thursday’s Result

AT CLOVIS

Maria Carrillo 1 2 0 — 3

Clovis 0 3 0 — 3

Clovis won 6-5 on penalty kicks

Casa Grande goals: Ashley Frye 3 (25th minute, Cassady assist; 35th minute, Julia Pell assist; 40th minute, Pell assist).

High school baseball

Nonleague

AT RANCHO COTATE

Windsor 523 200 0 — 12 12 5

Rancho Cotate 500 001 0 — 6 6 5

WP: Gary Hall; LP: Jake West

Windsor: Trent Matthews, 3x5, 3 RBI; Pariani 2x5, 3 RBI; Hall 2x4, 3R; Caden Towery 2x4, RBI.

Rancho Cotate: Cameron Duran 2x4, 2B, 2R; Aiden Weston 1x2, R; Chris Stanfield 1x2.

High school softball

Nonleague

Thursday’s Result

AT WINDSOR

Piner 100 000 — 1 5 6

Windsor 132 302 — 11 10 0

WP: Kasandra Jaramillo (6 IP 5H, 4K); LP: Weerts

Piner: Leon 2x3, 2B, RBI.

Windsor: Averie Gehrett 3x4; Riley Zwetsloot 2x3, 2 RBI.

High school boys tennis

VVAL

Thursday’s Result

AT CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande 4, Sonoma Valley 3

Singles: Carlos Rubio (SV) d. Justin Marion 6-1, 6-2; Andy Mokski (CG) d. Sky Staes 6-4, 6-4; Paul Serafimescu (CG) d. Lucas LLodra 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; Julian Hewitt (SV) d. Walter Stearns 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Reed Hewitt-Dominik Garcia (SV) d. Mathew Woody-Andrew Prasetya 6-2, 6-2; Eric Bendzick-Owen Davis (CG) d. Jack Turner-Mason Cox 6-3, 6-4; Zenas Zhu-Shota Ruo (CG) d. Sean Tomany-Nico Catanzaro 6-4, 6-1.

High school boys lacrosse

Nonleague

AT SAN FRANCISCO

Lick-Wilmerding 7,Cardinal Newman 4

Cardinal Newman goals: Grant 2, Hall, Holland.

Records: LW 2-1; CN 1-2

Saturday's schedule:

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Sonoma State women at Kim Duyst Invitational, Turlock

Santa Rosa JC at Chico Coaches 5-Way Meet, at Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO

Convergence Tournament

At Claremont

Sonoma State vs. Cal Tech, TBD

Sonoma State vs. Chapman, TBD

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Point Loma at Sonoma State, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCAA

Cal State Dominguez Hills at Sonoma State, 1 p.m. (DH, first game is completion of suspended game)

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at Sacramento City, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CCAA

Cal State Monterey Bay at Sonoma State, Noon (DH)

Big 8 Conference

Folsom Lake at Santa Rosa JC, Noon (DH)

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Point Loma at Sonoma State, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIF NorCal Regional Semifinals

Open Division

Cardinal Newman at Mitty-San Jose, 5 p.m.

Division VI

Calistoga at Laytonville, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

CIF NorCal Championship

Division I

Montgomery at Jesuit-Carmichael, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CIF NorCal Championship

Division III

Burlingame at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Rancho Cotate at Cardinal Newman, 11 a.m.

Analy at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at Ukiah, 4 p.m.