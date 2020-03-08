Subscribe

Nevius: Baseball's old-school roots hard to rip out

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2020, 8:41PM

The Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme may be the perfect metaphor for Major League Baseball right now.

As you know, the Astros used high-tech video to cheat. And this was more than just looking at a TV. They had a cutting-edge computer algorithm called “Codebreaker” that broke down each sign, pitch and result to interpret the catcher’s signs.

Then, having used deep analytics to calculate what the pitch was going to be, the information was relayed to the hitter ...

By banging on a trash can.

There is no professional sport that stands so militantly with one foot in the Old School and the other in the New Age.

Baseball was the last sport to embrace weight training. (Don’t want the fellas to get muscle-bound.) And then it was the last to recognize the steroid revolution. (As Barry Bonds got bigger and bigger, a veteran sportswriter explained to me that players always get heavier as they age. Nothing to see here.)

Baseball is the OK Boomer of pro sports.

And now, undeniably, the game is experiencing a nerd surge. It used to be a put-down to say someone “never played the game.” Now if you make that accusation, the response is, “So what’s your point?”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw recently claimed that the pendulum has swung so far to the geek side that “A lot of front offices are going away from hiring former players. They almost alienate former baseball players.”

And yet baseball has a way of pulling itself back to its roots. For instance, the hidebound traditionalists remind us that the Grand Old Game still features wooden bats, just like Lou Gehrig used.

Right. Except the wood is curated maple, grown by the bat makers in their own personal forest and prepped in their own sawmill. And the wood is turned on “computer numerical control lathes,” which can spin out a bat in 45 seconds, accurate to a tolerance of one ounce.

You can buy one if you’d like. They run to about $200 apiece.

Still, wooden bats. That’s something. The automatons haven’t completely taken over.

For instance, baseball continues to reference “the unwritten rules of baseball.” And why are they unwritten? Because, real baseball veterans explain to us — slowly and carefully so we will understand — everyone knows what the unwritten rules are.

Weird. Then why are there beefs between teams every single year?

With that in mind, you have to admire the Giants and the Dodgers. They take spring training seriously. They are not only working on hitting and pitching, last week they rehearsed a two-team dust-up.

To summarize: Johnny Cueto was pitching for the Giants. (Great to see him back. He not only threw strikes, he quick-pitched a batter, just to remind us to keep an eye on him.)

In the second inning, a pitch veered inside and hit Dodger Justin Turner painfully on the hand. What you need to know is that Turner was hit by a pitch in spring training in 2018, which broke his wrist and caused him to miss the first 40 games of the season.

So he, and the Dodgers, are a little touchy about him getting hit on the hand.

In the Dodger half of the second, Kershaw got two outs and then drilled Giants catcher Rob Brantly. We don’t know for sure if it was intentional, but it was certainly professionally done. Kershaw hit Brantly on the meaty part of his right hip, where it would sting but wouldn’t injure him.

The bigger question is, was he justified? No. Cueto wasn’t trying to hit Turner. Why would he? It’s spring training. For Kershaw to plunk somebody in retaliation is weak tea.

Which apparently is what Giants third base coach Ron Wotus thought, because he made a crack to Kershaw as he jogged past him at the end of the inning.

And Kershaw, with a sense of the moment, spun on his heel and could clearly be seen yelling, “What? What did you say?”

And before you knew it, both dugouts were yapping, Kershaw had to be held back (although it didn’t seem to take much effort) and the umpire issued a symbolic warning to both benches.

Of course, there are ways to minimize that kind of thing. In the new world of baseball, the obsession with hard data will probably push the next big innovation — robot umpires.

They aren’t really robots, of course. It’s a program that tracks the ball and makes a ball or strike call. The umpire stands behind the plate as usual, but he gets his information from a voice on an earpiece.

Which is fine, if that’s what you want to do. My guess is borderline strikes will still infuriate hitters and closely called balls will still exasperate pitchers.

What will be lost is the Kabuki theater of a pitcher barking “Where was that?” from the mound. Or a batter disagreeing with the call and taking a stroll around the batter’s box, muttering under his breath.

Or, even better, the umpire yanking off his mask and getting in somebody’s face. Then the manager might run out and — look out — we’ve got ourselves a rhubarb.

But if you’d rather go with the robots, OK.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

