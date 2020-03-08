Sharks fall to Senators in overtime

SAN JOSE — Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

Tierney took a pass from Anthony Duclair on a 2-on-1 and beat Aaron Dell with a shot just below the cross bar. Dell had 36 saves through regulation time.

The Sharks announced that 16,018 tickets had been distributed for Saturday’s game, up from the 14,517 that had been announced for Thursday’s game with the Minnesota Wild.

The Sharks end their six-game homestand Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche, a game that as of Saturday evening was still going to be played.

Throughout the area, events such as high school basketball games, a movie festival and ballet performances had all been postponed or canceled in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County public health officials recommending staying away from large gatherings such as sporting events. Later that day, the Sharks announced their game with Minnesota Wild would go on as scheduled. Friday, the Sharks announced that this weekend’s game would also take place.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County health officials announced that eight residents have tested positive for the illness, bringing the total to 32.

The Sharks were outshot 10-9 by the Senators in the second period. In the final two minutes of the second period, Ottawa hit two posts, including one off a shot by Bobby Ryan with an open net with in front of him.

With 1.4 seconds left in the second period, defenseman Radim Simek was whistled for putting his hand on the puck inside the Sharks’ crease and the Senators were awarded a penalty shot. Former Sharks center Tierney took the attempt, but couldn’t get a shot away as the puck slid off his stick.