Montgomery girls capture NorCal soccer crown

After a loss in the North Coast Section semifinals back in February, the Montgomery High School girls soccer team was just looking to keep its season alive.

The Vikings did that — and much more.

Second-seeded Montgomery finished a magnificent run through the NorCal regional playoffs by claiming the Division III title with a 3-0 victory over Burlingame on its home field in Santa Rosa Saturday.

Since that upset loss to Maria Carrillo in the NCS tournament, the Vikings (21-4, 10-2 North Bay League-Oak Division) have been on a tear.

Ranked 15th in the state and 42nd nationally entering Saturday’s title game, Montgomery had outscored opponents 7-1 in the NorCal playoffs.

The NorCal championship is “really important to us as seniors and really exciting,” Vikings senior Micky Rosenbaum said.

“Ever since I was a freshman, our team goal has always been to win NCS, league or state. It just is a win to recognize all of our hard work and everything that has paid off and to know to never give up.”

The Burlingame Panthers (14-5-6, 4-3-4 Peninsula Athletic League-Bay Division) entered the NorCal playoffs as the lowest seed at No. 8 but had pulled off back-to-back upsets to reach the title game, including against Division III’s top seed, Mountain View.

Late in the second half of Saturday’s game, the Vikings’ Christina Cawood delivered a long cross to Abria Brooker, who sent the ball past the outstretched arms of Burlingame’s goalkeeper to boost Montgomery’s lead to 3-0, securing the title and ending the Panthers’ upset streak.

“Christina Cawood knocked a ball in from a free kick and it was bouncing around and it popped out to a defender and she was kind of standing over the ball. I stepped in between her and the ball and just smashed into the back of the net,” Brooker said.

The game started with the Vikings controlling the possession and keeping the offensive pressure on Burlingame. Montgomery finally scored with 13 minutes left in the first half as Brooker sent a touch pass around a defender to a sprinting Rosenbaum, who delivered the ball past the Panthers’ keeper for a 1-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Montgomery came out aggressive to start and had four good shot attempts within the first four minutes.

Sixteen minutes into the half, Brooker dribbled into the box and attempted to center it, but after multiple deflections and failed shot attempts the ball ricocheted to the top of the box, dead center in front of the goal.

An awaiting Rosenbaum wound up and sent an arching shot out of the keeper’s reach for her second tally of the game.

“Micky had a couple shots in the second half, but about 15 minutes into the half she put that one away. That was a beautiful shot. That was the key to start the second half and not let them get momentum,” Vikings coach Pat McDonald said.

It wasn’t just Montgomery’s offense performing well — the defense had completely locked down its side of the field, not allowing anything to come near the goalkeeper and keeping the possession with the Vikings throughout the game.

“Our defense is just a unit. I love every single one of them — they’re kind of like my little children; I command them around and they kind of just move. They did an awesome job all season long keeping things strong,” Cawood said.

With just under 13 minutes left in the game, Brooker sent in the game-sealing goal off a free kick from Cawood.