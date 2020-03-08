Fast favorites impress at 1st big prep track meet of season

SANTA ROSA — Track and field is officially here in Sonoma County, as Saturday’s Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High marked the beginning of the outdoor season.

The county’s trio of top distance runners, Maria Carrillo’s Colton Swinth, Rory Smail and Pierce Kapustka, opened up their season right where they let off in the fall — dominating the local scene.

Kapustka’s only individual race was the 1,600 meters, which he won in 4:25. He kept it light for the day, as he is still recovering from a bout of poison oak he picked up while training at Trionne-Annadel State Park.

Both Smail and Swinth finished first and second in the 3,200 meters, at 9:21 and 9:32, respectively. Of course, it’s early in the season, but Smail’s time is currently ranked No. 4 in the state.

It is a fast start to what is hopefully a record-breaking year. After their historic cross country season, which saw Maria Carrillo finish second as a team at the 2019 CIF state championships while Smail and Swinth came in first and second individually — a first in Redwood Empire history — the Pumas have set lofty goals on the oval.

Kapustka is aiming to run in the low 4:10s for the 1,600 this season, which is where his focus will be. That time would put him right up there with the all-time greats from the area. It has been a while since anyone in the Redwood Empire has run that fast — Piner’s Luis Luna was the last athlete to run under 4:12, when he recorded a 4:10.76 in 2012.

Smail hopes to go under 4:10 in the 1,600, a feat only one person has ever achieved from the Redwood Empire. Mike Perez from Lower Lake holds the record at 4:09.91.

The record-chasing doesn’t stop there, though.

In the 3,200, Smail and Swinth are also hoping to etch their names into the record books. The pair, who both will compete as Broncos at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo next year, have sub-9 minutes in their sights, a famed barrier in the sport of track and field. That barrier has only been eclipsed twice in Redwood Empire history. Luna holds the record at 8:55.43.

“He (Luna) set all the records around here,” Swinth said. “So to be able to go after some of those is great.”

The trio will get a chance to duke it out with some of the state’s best in two weeks at the Dublin Distance Festival, a meet that’s likely to produce some very quick times.

Meanwhile, in the sprints, American Canyon sophomore Croix Stewart showed his strength and proved that his stellar freshman campaign was no fluke. Stewart pulled off a repeat of last year’s Big Cat performance, competing in the 400 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters.

And again, Stewart got the sweep, winning all three races in 51.48, 11.05 and 22.53. He also anchored the 4x400-meter relay, helping his team to a first-place finish.

It’s a solid start to 2020 for Stewart, who figures to be one of the top sprinters from the Redwood Empire this season.

“I feel good, more about the 100 than the 400,” Stewart said. “But I feel like I can do way better. Looking for state, honestly.”

Stewart ran 10.81 and 21.78 last year as a freshman. Those marks placed him among the North Coast Section’s elite. He missed out on qualifying in the 100 and 200 for the 2019 California track and field outdoor championships.

This season, he’s trying to run in the 10.4- to 10.5-second range for the 100 and 21.2 for the 200. Both of those would be top in Redwood Empire history. But Stewart doesn’t have too far to travel up on the all-time lists though — he’s already at No. 3 for the 100 and No. 4 for the 200.