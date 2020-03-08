Subscribe

Benefield: Montgomery boys write new chapter with NorCal playoff championship

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2020, 11:51PM
Updated 4 hours ago

CARMICHAEL — It was fitting.

The goal that brought the Montgomery Vikings into a 1-1 tie with the Jesuit Marauders was a penalty kick converted expertly by senior Zack Batchelder, but it was delivered by senior field general Kevin Welch.

The duo has been getting it done for these Vikings all season long.

With five minutes to play in the first half of the CIF NorCal Division I boys soccer final on No. 1 seed Jesuit High’s home field in Carmichael, Welch chased down a ball that 99 out of 100 players would have let go. It was a ball that the goalkeeper probably would get before it went out. Probably. But Welch, with his team down 1-0 in the last game of the season, wasn’t playing for probably. He got there first and the Jesuit goalkeeper, now in an awkward one-on-one, had no choice but to take Welch down in the box.

“I kinda had that feeling that I would get there,” Welch said. “I just knew something good was going to come out of it.”

Something did. The goal kick ignited a three-goal spurt that was more than enough. The No. 2 seed Vikings upended the No. 1 seed Marauders 3-1 and were crowned the Division I NorCal champs Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings, turned back in the NorCal final two years ago and ousted from in the first round last season, brought it all to bear on the top-seeded Marauders and refused to be denied again.

“These kids played so hard all year,” coach Jon Schwan said. “That’s what we talked about before the game — we did the hard part. The 26 games to get here and the pressure that comes with being undefeated, that was the hard part.”

The Vikings did indeed go 26-0-1 this season, but I’d argue the hard part wasn’t quite over. The Jesuit Marauders were a quality opponent with a stat line nearly identical to the Vikings’: A 25-1-1 record, a section championship, 4.3 goals per game and 0.4 goals allowed per game.

They were not going to go quietly.

So when those Marauders went up 1-0 with 22 minutes to play in the first half, thanks to Chris Meyers’ rocket that benefitted from a slight deflection, it could have been bleak for the Vikings. With a team as good as Jesuit, that very well could have been enough.

But the Vikings thought differently.

After a relatively slow start that saw the Vikings doing a lot of chasing on defense, the visitors finally settled in.

Turns out that on the bus ride over, someone picked “Finding Nemo” and the whole team watched. And apparently there were competitive lessons to be learned from an animated kids movie about a bunch of fish.

“We just gotta keep swimming. That was one of the lines from the movie, so it kind of became one of the mottos of the day,” Schwan said. “So we are down 1-0, we just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘We just gotta keep swimming.’”

With the rain coming down steadily all game and the field slick and slippery, it was an apt analogy.

At halftime, with the score knotted at 1 apiece, Schwan issued a challenge of sorts.

“I told them at halftime, I said, ‘If I told you at the beginning of the season you have 40 minutes to win a state title, you would’ve taken that deal,’ and they looked at me and I knew right then we were going to do it,” he said.

Clearly the Vikings know how to score. There was confidence they could create more chances.

“We knew we were going to score eventually,” Batchelder said. “This team has put up a ton of goals this year, so we knew they were going to come — we just had to keep our composure and keep playing.”

And come they did.

The combination of senior co-captains Batchelder and Welch put the Vikings on the board, but it was freshman Drayden Ponte who delivered the game-winner. And what a winner it was.

With 35 minutes to play, Ponte ran onto a pass down the left side and just inside the corner of the box, cut his defender inside and let fly into the upper right corner and past the outstretched hand of Marauder goalkeeper Jerry Godfryd.

So momentous was the strike and so jubilant the celebration that Ponte got popped in the nose by a teammate during the joyous melee. The blood started flowing and he was never able to return to the game.

Up 2-1, the game was still not put away. Remember, the Marauders average more than four goals per game and have multiple players on their roster who can deliver. On the sideline, I overheard Schwan say, “We gotta get another one.”

Junior Miguel Bustos was somewhere on the field at that point, but he must have heard. Nine minutes after Ponte’s strike, Bustos took a pass on the left side from sophomore Brian Chavez, did a spin turn with the ball on his foot and got enough on a left-footed dinger to put the shot through the legs of his defender, past the hand of Godfryd off the far post and in — 3-1 Vikings.

“That team was very tough. At the very beginning they had us … they were going in really hard. But by the second half we honestly just came in more aggressive and just attacking more,” he said. “Much respect to them — great team, great team.

“We ended up being the better team in the end,” he said.

After the game, Schwan worked to contain his emotions. For a program that has put a monumental run — a 26-0-1 record, four straight North Bay League titles and three straight section titles — the NorCal title was one that has eluded them. Not on Saturday.

And the Schwan household celebrated a double Saturday — Schwan’s daughter, Janae, is a midfielder on the Vikings’ girls squad that won the NorCal Division III title in Santa Rosa. But he didn’t know that yet as his team celebrated in Carmichael.

For a game that was played under a steady, heavy rain, when the final whistle blew the sun had broken through and the rain stopped. Vikings celebrated beneath a full, double rainbow that arced over the field.

They could finally stop swimming.

“I’m just so happy we could bring it home,” Batchelder said. “We were able to get it done together. Everything is together.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

