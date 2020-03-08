Benefield: Montgomery boys write new chapter with NorCal playoff championship

CARMICHAEL — It was fitting.

The goal that brought the Montgomery Vikings into a 1-1 tie with the Jesuit Marauders was a penalty kick converted expertly by senior Zack Batchelder, but it was delivered by senior field general Kevin Welch.

The duo has been getting it done for these Vikings all season long.

With five minutes to play in the first half of the CIF NorCal Division I boys soccer final on No. 1 seed Jesuit High’s home field in Carmichael, Welch chased down a ball that 99 out of 100 players would have let go. It was a ball that the goalkeeper probably would get before it went out. Probably. But Welch, with his team down 1-0 in the last game of the season, wasn’t playing for probably. He got there first and the Jesuit goalkeeper, now in an awkward one-on-one, had no choice but to take Welch down in the box.

“I kinda had that feeling that I would get there,” Welch said. “I just knew something good was going to come out of it.”

Something did. The goal kick ignited a three-goal spurt that was more than enough. The No. 2 seed Vikings upended the No. 1 seed Marauders 3-1 and were crowned the Division I NorCal champs Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings, turned back in the NorCal final two years ago and ousted from in the first round last season, brought it all to bear on the top-seeded Marauders and refused to be denied again.

“These kids played so hard all year,” coach Jon Schwan said. “That’s what we talked about before the game — we did the hard part. The 26 games to get here and the pressure that comes with being undefeated, that was the hard part.”

The Vikings did indeed go 26-0-1 this season, but I’d argue the hard part wasn’t quite over. The Jesuit Marauders were a quality opponent with a stat line nearly identical to the Vikings’: A 25-1-1 record, a section championship, 4.3 goals per game and 0.4 goals allowed per game.

They were not going to go quietly.

So when those Marauders went up 1-0 with 22 minutes to play in the first half, thanks to Chris Meyers’ rocket that benefitted from a slight deflection, it could have been bleak for the Vikings. With a team as good as Jesuit, that very well could have been enough.

But the Vikings thought differently.

After a relatively slow start that saw the Vikings doing a lot of chasing on defense, the visitors finally settled in.

Turns out that on the bus ride over, someone picked “Finding Nemo” and the whole team watched. And apparently there were competitive lessons to be learned from an animated kids movie about a bunch of fish.

“We just gotta keep swimming. That was one of the lines from the movie, so it kind of became one of the mottos of the day,” Schwan said. “So we are down 1-0, we just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘We just gotta keep swimming.’”

With the rain coming down steadily all game and the field slick and slippery, it was an apt analogy.