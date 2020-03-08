NorCal basketball roundup: Cardinal Newman girls fall short in semifinals

It was the end of the playoff journey for the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team on Saturday night in San Jose.

The No. 5 Cardinals struggled to gain offensive traction in the second and third quarters versus powerhouse host No. 1 Archbishop Mitty and lost 64-40 in the semifinal round of the CIF NorCal Open Division tournament.

The 24-point defeat is a margin of loss rarely experienced by the Cardinal Newman program.

“That is an anomaly. Mitty is really good; they are one of the best programs in the country,” Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “The biggest difference was depth. They wore us down.”

Mertle said Mitty had a rotation of 12-14 players while the Cardinals rotated seven players. The bigger and taller Monarchs also won the rebounding battle.

“There were times when Mitty pushed us around and got offensive boards,” Mertle said. “They had second chances, which was a big difference.”

The Cardinals (29-4) were only down 16-13 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter and 17-5 in the third to sink their chances.

Mitty (25-3) slowed the Cardinal Newman offense with a constant defensive press and double- and triple-teaming Cardinals star player Anya Choice (14 points, 6 rebounds), who averages near 30 points per game.

“Mitty was more effective at double- and triple-teaming Anya than other teams because of their depth,” Mertle said. “They had a big height advantage.”

Christina Bacci chipped in 9 points for the Cardinals. Amelia Scharpf led Mitty with 11.

Even though the Cardinals’ season ended short of a state title, Mertle said they will finish ranked in the top 10 in Northern California. Not only did the Cardinals advance to NorCal semifinals, but they dominated the NBL-Oak and played in the first-ever North Coast Section Open Division and made it to the championship game (losing 67-58 to St. Joseph Notre Dame).

“This is one of the best teams I’ve had. We had a fantastic season,” Mertle said. “I am disappointed that we lost because we have a tremendous senior class and I wanted to continue to coach them.”

Laytonville 38, Calistoga 35

In a Division VI semifinal, the No. 1 Warriors (29-3) hung on for the slim victory over the visiting No. 5 Wildcats (25-5).

Laytonville will host the title game on Tuesday night versus No. 3 Forest Lake Christian (25-5) of Auburn.

“I’m going to give Calistoga credit. They pushed us in all different directions,” Laytonville coach Corey James said. “They came to play.”

The Warriors defeated the Wildcats in the NCS Division 6 championship 57-40 by effectively deploying the defensive trap. It was a different story in the rematch.

“Laytonville tried to trap us again. It was the first little victory of the game when we got them out of it pretty quickly,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “Our defense definitely came to play tonight. We gave ourselves a chance for sure.”

James concurred that his Warriors’ trap was not as effective as it was in the first meeting with the Wildcats.

“Calistoga came prepared. We had to back off the trap and go a different route with a 3-2 zone,” James said. “That kind of kept Calistoga at bay. It was the right move.”

The other key to the contest in favor of Laytonville was their dominance on the offensive glass.

“Rebounding is what cost us the game. Laytonville is so much bigger than us,” Particelli said. “They hammered us in the second half. Their best offense is the offensive rebound.”

Laytonville was led by Akeela James (14 points) and Athena North (9 points).

Calistoga was paced by Vanessa Queipo (16 points) and Tully Leonard (10 points, 14 rebounds).

“This group has played varsity together for four years,” Particelli said of the Wildcats’ season. “We are small and not a great shooting team, but this group did so many things correctly.”