Empire notes: Santa Rosa High, SRJC product makes his next move

Brian Sanchez, a two-year starter for the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer team and a graduate of Santa Rosa High, is headed to Dominican University next fall.

The center midfielder will play on for the Penguins. Sanchez had a goal and four assists for the Bear Cubs, who went 18-2-2 last season.

Conley races to 7th in US 15K championship

Two-time Olympian and Montgomery High grad Kim Conley finished seventh at the USA Track and Field 15K Championships at the Gate River Run in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Conley covered the 15K course in 50:33. That’s a 5:25-per-mile pace. The winner, Marielle Hall, finished in 48:52 — a 5:14 pace. But Conley’s time is also nearly a minute faster than the time she posted at the same race three years ago. Conley is training for the Olympic Trials in June.

Bear Cubs finish second, third at Wildcat Cup

The Santa Rosa Junior College track and field teams had a big showing at the Wildcat Cup at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo Friday.

The women came in second behind a big day from Katelyn Benner, Kayley Walker, Dana Johnson and Audrey Stalcup.

Benner, a freshman from West Valley High in Redding, won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 11 inches and took second in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.

Walker, a sophomore from Santa Rosa High, won the shot put with a put of 39 feet, 1.75 inches, took second in the hammer throw (129 feet, 3.5 inches) and third in the discus with a throw of 103 feet, 2.25inches.

Johnson, a sophomore from Santa Rosa High, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 13:50 while Stalcup, a sophomore from Montgomery High, won the pole vault. That event was a sweep for the Bear Cubs with Stalcup winning, Benner taking second and Bria Keelty, a freshman from Santa Rosa High, coming in third with a clearance of 9 feet, 5.5 inches.

On the men’s side, the Bear Cubs finished third as a team behind their dominant high jump duo of Waisea Jikoiono and Jacob Williams, both sophomores who prepped at Montgomery.

Jikoiono won the event with a clearance of 6 feet, 6.75 inches — just ahead of Williams at 6 feet, 4.75 inches. Duilio Froes, a sophomore from Casa Grande, won both the long jump and the triple jump. He finished the triple jump with a mark of 44 feet, 8.25 inches and the long jump in 21 feet, 2.25 inches.

The Bear Cubs won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:26 with Demetre Coffey, a sophomore out of Maria Carrillo; Jalydon Love, a freshman from Casa Grande; Jay Luis, a freshman from Rancho Cotate; and Mekai Segura, a sophomore from Jesse Bethel High in Vallejo. Up next is the Jack Albiani Meet at Modesto Junior College on Friday.

Seawolves honored in hoops

Sonoma State Seawolves Ugochi Anudokem and Kylie Kiech finished their SSU basketball careers with All-CCAA honors.

Anudokem, a senior out of Homestead High in San Jose, was named to the first team after averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds per game.

She broke the SSU single-season rebound record as a junior and moved to fifth all-time on the school scoring list. She was named CCAA defensive player of the year.