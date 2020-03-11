Benefield: Prep throwers showing signs of going far this season

Wet. Slippery. Cold. Not ideal. There were a lot of descriptions of the throwing conditions at the annual Big Cat track and field meet at Santa Rosa High on Saturday — but none of it mattered for area throwers who put up huge numbers at the meet that is considered the unofficial opener of the 2020 high school track and field season.

Personal records, school records, a couple of entries into the all-time Redwood Empire bests list — they all herald what could be a banner year for area athletes in throws.

In girls discus, El Molino senior Kassidy Sani popped off the eighth best all-time throw in Redwood Empire history with a 131-foot toss. That is a distance just 18 inches shy of her personal best (Sani sits at seventh on the all-time list). Right behind her was Piner’s Samantha Ainlay, a junior who crushed the school record with a throw of 124 feet, 2 inches, good enough for 19th all-time. The school record at Piner had been 120 feet, 10 inches, set in 1986 by Becky Barragan.

Not bad for sub-optimal conditions.

“It was very slick, the ring was very wet,” said Piner’s throws coach, Jon Sisseck. “The ring got into her head because of how wet it was.”

And still Ainlay bested a record that stood for 34 years. Sisseck said there’s more where that came from.

“124 won’t seem like anything. I’m expecting 140 this year,” he said.

For reference, 140 feet would put Ainlay third on the all-time list. But Sani, who just signed on to compete for UC Irvine next year, might have something to say about that. She has a personal-best throw of 132 feet, 6 inches. The two will go head-to-head April 8 in a tri-meet with Maria Carrillo at El Molino.

El Molino track and field coach Ryan Hopkins said Sani doesn’t plan on sitting at seventh on that list.

In fact, the senior was disappointed in her day Saturday, despite the win in discus and her second-place finish behind Ukiah’s Danielle Cunningham in the shot put.

“For me? I’m happy,” Hopkins said of Sani’s results this early in the season. “For her, she’s not. She disappointed.”

Also for reference, according to Hopkins, Sani’s discus effort Saturday is about 20 feet better what she was throwing at this point last season – a season that track watchers may remember earned her a spot at the CIF state track and field championships in May.

Hopkins said he had “a nice little talk” after Sani appeared to give “low energy” to her shot put performance before she threw the discus.

But Ukiah’s Cunningham may have had something to do with that, too.

Cunningham, a senior, took first in the shot with a put of 37 feet, 1.25 inches, and in doing so cemented Wildcats coach Coreena Christensen’s belief that Cunningham will both make it to the state meet and take down a decades-old school record in the shot put — that the coach herself set.

“I think it would amazing to coach someone to break my record,” Christensen said of the 43-feet, 1.75-inch mark she set in 1993. “I think it would be weird to give it to someone who didn’t work hard, but I know her work ethic. I’d be so happy for her to be able to get that record.”