Laytonville looking to finish season with a flourish

Laytonville High School girls basketball coach Corey James knew years ago that this season’s team would be a good one. And that’s only partially because three of the nine girls on the team are his daughters.

The James clan and the rest of the Warriors host the Forest Lake Christian Falcons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the CIF Northern California Division 6 championship game.

It’s a historic game for the 110-student school in Mendocino County, marking the first NorCal title competition for any Warrior squad.

The Laytonville girls are also the last team standing among 62 from the region that qualified for post-season play in basketball and soccer. If they win, they join Montgomery High School’s boys and girls soccer teams as local NorCal titlists.

Even if they don’t, the Warriors have already etched their names into school history books, James said.

“I’m so proud of every one of them,” he said. “I’m so proud of our fans, it’s our family. It has just brought everyone together in our little packed gym. This is huge for us. No team has gone this far.”

James has known many of the girls since they were in elementary school and coached most of them since middle school.

“I told them, ‘You’re going to be really good someday.’ And here we are,” he said. “Time went by so fast. What a journey they had all together.”

Akeela James, a junior, leads the Warriors offensively and is joined by her older sister Mercrea, and their freshman sister Aciah.

James said he doesn’t know much about the Falcons and hasn’t seen any scouting film on them.

“We’re going into this playing the game we’ve always played. We’re not going to change styles for anybody,” he said. “We got this far, we’ll keep it up.”

The Falcons’ main threat is Amber Jackson, who averages 20.5 points a game, coupled with Jessi Dreschler, who averages 8.8 rebounds a game.

Akeela James is scoring 21.8 points per game.

“She’s a leader. She gets on the girls more than I do because she’s so competitive,” James said.

The Warriors, though seeded No. 1, haven’t had it easy through the championship bracket. They beat No. 8 Fall River 58-56 and had to hold off No. 5 Calistoga 38-35 on Saturday to advance to the title game.

The tight Calistoga game may have set the top-seeded team on a straighter course after they blew through the North Central League III 10-0 en route to a 29-3 overall record. They haven’t lost since Dec. 28 to Freedom High in a tournament game.

The Warriors trounced Calistoga by 17 points to win the North Coast Sectional Division 6 crown.

“We got a little scare the other night. I think we got a little too comfortable thinking we could roll over Calistoga, and they came ready to play,” James said.

He said he knows third-seeded Forest Lake, of Auburn, will do the same.

“They’re going to be strong. We’ve never really seen, other than preseason, teams this tough,” he said. “We’ve pushed our girls to the limit. When they get pushed they’re going to push back as far as being competitive goes. At this point, everyone is good.

“It’s the championship game. They got here just like we did. They play hard too.”

James said the girls haven’t recognized how momentous this game is for their school, and how important it will be for themselves down the road.

“For them, it’s another game. For me, it’s like, ‘You have no idea what’s about to happen.’ The history they’ve made, the bar they’ve set,” he said. “I can’t wrap my head around how far they’ve come. I think they’ll realize it later.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.