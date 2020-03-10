Barber: Can sports survive coronavirus?

Sports’ greatest strength might wind up being their undoing.

Every game is different, but the one constant of all of our athletic ogling over the years is togetherness. Stadiums and arenas aren’t just places to gather, they are reasons to gather.

It’s an idea that really hit home when I was covering a lot of high school games. In a sense, those events were all the same, or at least they had the same rhythm. The anticipation would build as a stream of customers turned an empty gym into a packed house. The band would play, the little kids would run around, the coaches would look tense as the players warmed up, the student sections would shimmer with teen energy and then everyone would yell at the officials.

I’m sure none of those fans felt they were part of a universal movement. They were simply cheering for the home team. And the smaller the town, the more important it felt. In Forestville or Healdsburg, there really was no other place to spend an October Friday night than at the football game.

Back in the day, there were other ways to do it — barn dances, parades, county fairs. Those other events have started to fade. The games, for the most part, are hanging around. In a world of increasing isolation, the bleachers are one of the last best places to come together.

Sometimes it feels like professional sports are an extension of the community gatherings. Maybe that’s why the pro games have become more and more popular as small towns shrink and suburban neighbors forget to learn one another’s names. You can bet it feels like a community to season-ticket holders who see the same faces in their section every game.

Where’s it all going?

Downhill, for the moment. Events that have been canceled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 include the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships, the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Rome and Paris marathons, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, the Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships and LPGA tournaments in China, Thailand and Singapore. Italy announced Monday that it was suspending the rest of the Serie A soccer schedule.

These will not be the last disruptions. Every sports league in America is nervously watching news reports and medical bulletins, and calculating just how much it stands to lose from canceling games and how much liability it might incur by allowing them to continue.

Organizations like the NBA and NFL could survive a temporary suspension of games. For smaller leagues — consider the XFL, which is attempting a rebirth — a prolonged coronavirus quarantine could prove fatal.

Of course, there is a less extreme, if more disorienting, strategy for containing this virus. We could play the games without spectators. That’s what they had started to do in Serie A, before the government took the next step. Swiss hockey games, Japanese sumo wrestling and an NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game all have been staged in silent arenas in the past couple weeks.

This approach gets to the heart of what I was talking about earlier. If a game is played in an empty stadium, does it make a sound? Does it mean anything?