Subscribe

Barber: Can sports survive coronavirus?

March 9, 2020, 7:41PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sports’ greatest strength might wind up being their undoing.

Every game is different, but the one constant of all of our athletic ogling over the years is togetherness. Stadiums and arenas aren’t just places to gather, they are reasons to gather.

It’s an idea that really hit home when I was covering a lot of high school games. In a sense, those events were all the same, or at least they had the same rhythm. The anticipation would build as a stream of customers turned an empty gym into a packed house. The band would play, the little kids would run around, the coaches would look tense as the players warmed up, the student sections would shimmer with teen energy and then everyone would yell at the officials.

I’m sure none of those fans felt they were part of a universal movement. They were simply cheering for the home team. And the smaller the town, the more important it felt. In Forestville or Healdsburg, there really was no other place to spend an October Friday night than at the football game.

Back in the day, there were other ways to do it — barn dances, parades, county fairs. Those other events have started to fade. The games, for the most part, are hanging around. In a world of increasing isolation, the bleachers are one of the last best places to come together.

Sometimes it feels like professional sports are an extension of the community gatherings. Maybe that’s why the pro games have become more and more popular as small towns shrink and suburban neighbors forget to learn one another’s names. You can bet it feels like a community to season-ticket holders who see the same faces in their section every game.

Where’s it all going?

Downhill, for the moment. Events that have been canceled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 include the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships, the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Rome and Paris marathons, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, the Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships and LPGA tournaments in China, Thailand and Singapore. Italy announced Monday that it was suspending the rest of the Serie A soccer schedule.

These will not be the last disruptions. Every sports league in America is nervously watching news reports and medical bulletins, and calculating just how much it stands to lose from canceling games and how much liability it might incur by allowing them to continue.

Organizations like the NBA and NFL could survive a temporary suspension of games. For smaller leagues — consider the XFL, which is attempting a rebirth — a prolonged coronavirus quarantine could prove fatal.

Of course, there is a less extreme, if more disorienting, strategy for containing this virus. We could play the games without spectators. That’s what they had started to do in Serie A, before the government took the next step. Swiss hockey games, Japanese sumo wrestling and an NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game all have been staged in silent arenas in the past couple weeks.

This approach gets to the heart of what I was talking about earlier. If a game is played in an empty stadium, does it make a sound? Does it mean anything?

The thought of a basketball game with 10 players and three officials on the court, 18 players and 12 or so coaches on the benches, and zero fans in the seats is so antithetical that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James swatted it like an Andre Iguodala layup when reporters asked him about it.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James said. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

Tough talk, and almost certainly hollow. If the coronavirus becomes a true pandemic, even the almighty LeBron will be overruled by public health authorities and politicians. I don’t know if I’d call it likely, but there is at least a chance the NBA will go fan-less at some point, and if it does, do you really think the best player on the best team in the Western Conference would refuse to lace up?

Here’s what I wonder. Let’s say COVID-19 gets worse before eventually calming down. Let’s say several or all of the major American sports leagues stage games without spectators. Would absence make the heart grow fonder? Would hungry fans flock to the old ballgame once they were allowed to return? Or would the opposite happen?

Is it possible that part of the coronavirus fallout would be discovering that gathering for sporting events isn’t all that important to us anymore?

Sports are already moving that way, right? Teams everywhere are finding it harder to draw live fans as people increasingly turn inward, to our screens. And let’s be honest, the in-home and in-the-bar and on-the-bus viewing experience has gotten way better. We still love our sports. It’s just that fewer of us feel the need to collect in one place to watch them.

You hear old-school NFL fans complain about half-empty stands at home games. (The east side of Levi’s Stadium isn’t the only dead zone.) The truth is that a lot of the people who bought those seats are at the game; they’re just watching from an in- stadium bar. I don’t judge. Folks can choose their own experiences.

This is the age of detachment, and most people (not millennials … not “kids” … all of us) are perfectly satisfied watching a game on TV, or a laptop, or an iPhone, as opposed to seeing it in person. I don’t think coronavirus can kill live sports, but it could hasten the journey we have already started.

And if you believe the biggest impediment to fan-less sports is the disturbing, listless silence of an empty stadium, imagine studio engineers adding fake applause, or even a CGI crowd, to the telecast. My guess: A lot of people wouldn’t care.

There’s one consolation in all of this. There isn’t enough money in hyper- local sports to make them on-screen events. The only way to experience a soccer game at Tomales High, or a track meet in St. Helena, is to show up and mingle. Right now, that’s kind of a scary proposition. But despite the best efforts of our current administration to botch every aspect of public health, I’m confident COVID-19 will eventually be reined in.

By the time it is, pro sports might have taken a serious hit. But I don’t see barn dances making a big return anytime soon, so we’ll be back at the campus gym whenever it’s safe.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine