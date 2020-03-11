Subscribe

Laytonville girls' NorCal basketball title game postponed

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 7:41PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Tuesday’s Laytonville High School girls basketball Division VI Northern California championship game was postponed after a coronavirus scare at the Warriors’ opponent’s campus.

Forest Lake Christian school of Auburn has a possible case of the virus, Warriors coach Corey James said. The decision to postpone until Thursday night was made by Forest Lake’s school board, he said.

Potentially exposed students were being tested Tuesday. Results should be back Wednesday, after which plans for the rescheduled game will be finalized.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mendocino County, Laytonville Unified School District said in its announcement on the game postponement.

“We will keep you informed whenever we get new information,” its Tuesday afternoon Facebook post said.

The Division VI NorCal title game is historic for the 110-student school in Mendocino County, the first such competition for any Warriors squad.

Seeded No. 1 in NorCals, the Warriors defeated No. 8 Fall River and No. 5 Calistoga to advance to the title game. Forest Lake is seeded third.

They ran the table in the North Central League III, going 10-0 and trounced Calistoga by 17 points to win the North Coast Sectional Division 6 crown.

The Warriors, who haven’t lost since a tournament game on Dec. 28, have amassed a 29-3 overall record.

Akeela James leads Laytonville with 21.8 points per game. The junior is joined by her older sister, Mercrea, and their freshman sister, Aciah.

