Barber: Crowd is thin as Warriors lose to Clippers 131-107

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 10:51PM

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chase Center stands were perhaps two-thirds full for the Warriors’ lackluster 131-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. It was hard not to think it was the absent one-third who got it right.

In pockets all over America, schools and leagues and festival organizers have decided that it’s a terrible idea for people to gather in large groups right now. The four major sports all took a big precaution Monday — closing locker rooms to disease-ridden media members and insisting we stay at least six feet from the athletes and coaches. Progress.

Here in the Bay Area, Santa Clara County is leading the way. After the first coronavirus-related fatality there, the county indefinitely prohibited gatherings of 1,000 people or more, a decision that affects, among other entities, the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and Stanford women’s basketball. The Sharks immediately agreed to honor the ban, because what else are they gonna say?

Meanwhile, 47 miles up the road, the Warriors were sweating inside an arena filled (well, not quite) with young people, old people and in-between people, spectators who had come from all over the Bay Area, and in some cases beyond, to watch the game.

Does this seem like a good idea?

No, but nobody wanted to be the one to say the show can’t go on. Not the NBA, who is leaving it up to individual constituents. Not the state of California, which has pretty much done the same. Not the Warriors. And not the city or county of San Francisco, which so far has stopped short of instituting a no-congregating rule similar to Santa Clara’s.

That’s not to say San Francisco pols haven’t been rattling their sabers. Last Friday, Mayor London Breed mentioned canceling “non-essential events” like concerts and sporting events among her set of “aggressive recommendations” for confronting the virus.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin went further. “I have personally spoken to the head of the Warriors’ organization, Rick Welts,” he told Mission Local on Tuesday. “I have expressed my desire that they do this voluntarily before, in the days ahead, we do it as an emergency public health order. It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It’s a matter of ‘when.’ I hope they come to that conclusion before we make them come to that conclusion.”

It sounded like Peskin was making the Warriors an offer they couldn’t refuse. But I believe the supervisor is reading it wrong. I don’t think the Warriors will unilaterally decide to call off a home game. There is just too much money at stake. Refunding all the cash paid for seats would, by itself, cost the Warriors somewhere close to $2 million.

That says nothing of lost merchandise and concessions, and remember that Chase Center is completely ribbed by high-end bars.

So the team waits for the city/county to bar the doors, and the city/county wait for the Warriors to volunteer for the sacrifice, and the NBA just sort of looks on nervously while basketball fans continue to come together in large numbers.

Oh, sure, the Warriors are taking some precautions. On a door leading to the arena, a sign currently reads, “Do not enter if in the last two (2) weeks you have: Experienced fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches & pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea; or Travelled to any location subject to Level 1, 2 or 3 travel health notice by the CDC (such as Iran, China, Italy, South Korea, Japan or Hong Kong).

Should I have told someone that I’ve been tired for approximately 20 years?

Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about some of the precautions his organization has been taking, such as encouraging employees (including the high-paid ones who wear tank tops) to avoid body contact and wash their hands like Lady Macbeth.

“We’re leaving all of our doors open so personnel aren’t, you know, putting their hands on door handles. All that stuff,” Kerr said.

Those are sound practices, and it’s important for public figures like Kerr to offer up reminders.

But vigorous hand-washing won’t necessarily keep you safe in the midst of an airborne contagion. Opening the Chase Center doors and welcoming 12,000 or so people inside is an inherent risk.

I swear that I am not generally an alarmist. In fact, my matrimonial role is to downplay every danger, physical or otherwise, while my wife immediately identifies doomsday scenarios.

And I’m not feeling personally threatened by the coronavirus. Let’s face it, I showed up to Tuesday’s game along with all those Dubs fans.

But this is about public policy. Everything I’ve heard from public health professionals, including one of my in-laws, emphasizes that the key to ramping down COVID-19, especially in the absence of a vaccine, is to keep this early spike from shooting too high. We can’t expect the virus to disappear anytime soon. But if we can get it to plateau soon, maybe we won’t have a dire shortage of hospital beds, equipment and providers.

The immediate answer is to break up big crowds. The Italian Serie A soccer league and, in select cases, the NCAA have already played games in empty arenas. It’s a bit dispiriting for the players. It costs teams a lot of money. But those drawbacks shrivel next to the possibility of a full-blown pandemic and the havoc it would cause.

Tuesday, Kerr sounded prepared for no-fan basketball.

“Yeah, I mean it’s absolutely a possibility,” he said. “… I’ve played on a couple of teams where I felt like that was the case at times. Again, we’re in uncharted waters. So we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Asked about discussions between the team and local government regarding cancellations or quarantines, Kerr said, “That would be a question for Rick Welts.”

Indeed. Welts is the Warriors’ team president. But he wasn’t talking Tuesday. Like London Breed and Adam Silver and Gavin Newsom, he was waiting for somebody else’s shoe to drop.

My guess: The Warriors will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, as scheduled. But no fans will be allowed into the arena. By public decree and team acceptance, the Warriors and Nets will get the silent treatment.

It’s no one’s idea of exciting basketball, but it’s the right thing to do. Turn on your TV, settle in and enjoy the strange spectacle in comfort and safety.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

