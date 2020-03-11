Barber: Crowd is thin as Warriors lose to Clippers 131-107

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chase Center stands were perhaps two-thirds full for the Warriors’ lackluster 131-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. It was hard not to think it was the absent one-third who got it right.

In pockets all over America, schools and leagues and festival organizers have decided that it’s a terrible idea for people to gather in large groups right now. The four major sports all took a big precaution Monday — closing locker rooms to disease-ridden media members and insisting we stay at least six feet from the athletes and coaches. Progress.

Here in the Bay Area, Santa Clara County is leading the way. After the first coronavirus-related fatality there, the county indefinitely prohibited gatherings of 1,000 people or more, a decision that affects, among other entities, the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and Stanford women’s basketball. The Sharks immediately agreed to honor the ban, because what else are they gonna say?

Meanwhile, 47 miles up the road, the Warriors were sweating inside an arena filled (well, not quite) with young people, old people and in-between people, spectators who had come from all over the Bay Area, and in some cases beyond, to watch the game.

Does this seem like a good idea?

No, but nobody wanted to be the one to say the show can’t go on. Not the NBA, who is leaving it up to individual constituents. Not the state of California, which has pretty much done the same. Not the Warriors. And not the city or county of San Francisco, which so far has stopped short of instituting a no-congregating rule similar to Santa Clara’s.

That’s not to say San Francisco pols haven’t been rattling their sabers. Last Friday, Mayor London Breed mentioned canceling “non-essential events” like concerts and sporting events among her set of “aggressive recommendations” for confronting the virus.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin went further. “I have personally spoken to the head of the Warriors’ organization, Rick Welts,” he told Mission Local on Tuesday. “I have expressed my desire that they do this voluntarily before, in the days ahead, we do it as an emergency public health order. It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It’s a matter of ‘when.’ I hope they come to that conclusion before we make them come to that conclusion.”

It sounded like Peskin was making the Warriors an offer they couldn’t refuse. But I believe the supervisor is reading it wrong. I don’t think the Warriors will unilaterally decide to call off a home game. There is just too much money at stake. Refunding all the cash paid for seats would, by itself, cost the Warriors somewhere close to $2 million.

That says nothing of lost merchandise and concessions, and remember that Chase Center is completely ribbed by high-end bars.

So the team waits for the city/county to bar the doors, and the city/county wait for the Warriors to volunteer for the sacrifice, and the NBA just sort of looks on nervously while basketball fans continue to come together in large numbers.

Oh, sure, the Warriors are taking some precautions. On a door leading to the arena, a sign currently reads, “Do not enter if in the last two (2) weeks you have: Experienced fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches & pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea; or Travelled to any location subject to Level 1, 2 or 3 travel health notice by the CDC (such as Iran, China, Italy, South Korea, Japan or Hong Kong).