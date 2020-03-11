Virus closures in San Francisco prompt Giants to postpone preseason lunch

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Prior to the start of each season, the San Francisco Giants hold a “Play Ball Lunch,” with players, coaches, broadcasters, alumni and fans to benefit the Junior Giants Community Fund.

Due to public safety concerns resulting from the spread of COVID-19, this year’s event has been postponed.

Moscone Center, the venue for the event originally scheduled for Monday, March 23, is closed at the recommendation of San Francisco’s Department of Public Health.

On March 6, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced new recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that included canceling non-essential events and encouraging vulnerable populations to limit public outings.

At this point in time, Giants officials are participating in frequent briefings from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the Office of Emergency Management and Major League Baseball, but MLB does not anticipate delaying the start of the regular season.

The Giants plan to return to the Bay Area following their Cactus League finale on March 21, but it’s possible the organization will explore scenarios in which they play preseason exhibitions against the Sacramento River Cats and Oakland Athletics elsewhere in Northern California.

An ESPN report said teams have been “tasked with drawing up contingency plans” that include playing games in alternative locations if necessary.

If the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco spikes, one possibility the Giants could entertain is staying in Scottsdale for those remaining exhibition games — including the Bay Bridge series — before traveling to Los Angeles for their season opener against the Dodgers on March 26.

Another possibility being floated among the four major U.S. sports leagues is to play games as scheduled, but to do so without allowing fans into stadiums or arenas. On Tuesday, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria said “I hope it doesn’t get to that point.

“I’ve played in some nearly empty ballparks,” Longoria said. “Not only in Tampa, but you play a lot in the minor leagues at a stadium in front of 50 or 100 people. It’s not that I can’t imagine it, but it’s not fun. We do get a lot of energy from the fans. There’s a lot of adrenaline and emotion that comes from the amount of people that are in the ballpark.”

Shortstop Brandon Crawford echoed the sentiment.

“It would be kind of weird, probably,” Crawford said. “Quiet.”

MLB players are not yet subject to some of the extreme precautionary measures in place in countries such as Italy and Japan, but the spread of COVID-19 has forced them to adjust to new realities.

Longoria said he’ll still attempt to sign autographs for children, but Crawford — who likely signs more autographs than any Giants player — has a new practice in place.

“Typically I’ve signed for at least kids, if not everybody that’s there, and the past four or five days, I’ve signed some cards that the Giants have for us in the waiting area and I have somebody pass them out to the people waiting,” Crawford said.

On Monday, MLB announced it would immediately implement new media access policies and restrict clubhouse access to all non-essential personnel. Giants manager Gabe Kapler confirmed that all 13 coaches are “essential,” but vendors, media members and friends and family of players will not be permitted to enter clubhouses “on a temporary basis,” out of “an abundance of caution.”

“I think everybody is trying to do as much as they can to quell suspicions and thoughts about a spread,” Longoria said. “I don’t know that it’s the right thing, but it’s a safe thing, right? Whether it’s overly cautious or not, it doesn’t hurt.”

Giants players aren’t yet making drastic changes in their personal lives, but Crawford and Longoria said they’re making a conscious effort to wash their hands more often and limit exposure to big groups outside of the clubhouse.

Much will change between now and opening day, but if games do go on as planned, the players hope that fans coming to the park are healthy, cautious and supportive of the measures in place that may limit pregame interactions with players during batting practice and other settings where signing autographs are commonplace.

“Like LeBron James said, we play for the fans,” Longoria said. “It’s exciting when you have a lot of people in the stands.”