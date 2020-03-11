Coronavirus concerns force Warriors to play Nets in empty Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that their Thursday night game at Chase Center against the Brooklyn Nets will be played in front of no fans in reaction to coronavirus concerns, and in compliance with San Francisco’s ban on gatherings of 1,000 people, which was announced Wednesday as well.

The Warriors, in their first year playing at San Francisco’s Chase Center, also announced other postponements of events at the new facility, but the game against the Nets stands out because it is the first NBA game planned to be played without fans in attendance.

In a statement to media sent late Wednesday morning, the team announced the move:

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the statement read. “In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

The release also pointed out that a G League game between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Austin Spurs, which had been moved to Santa Cruz, will be played without fans in attendance. Concerts later this month by Tame Impala, Post Malone and Bel Biv Devoe & Friends have been postponed or canceled.