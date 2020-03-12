Cardinal Newman edges Rancho Cotate in North Bay League-Oak Division baseball contest

An often-overlooked strategy in the days of launch angles and exit velocities, the humble bunt played a key role for both Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman’s High School baseball teams in an early North Bay League-Oak Division game in Rohnert Park Wednesday.

Two bunts brought in four runs in total — one play to take the lead and the other to tie the game, which in the end went to Newman, 4-3, in both teams’ second divisional game of the year.

Newman went up 2-0 after scoring single runs in the first and second innings on a hit, a walk and two Rancho throwing errors.

Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew McMahon held the Cougars hitless for three innings, until Rancho jumped on him in the fourth for three runs.

Rancho’s Cameron Duran started the rally with a single to right, which Brandon Proschold followed with an infield single just past a diving Johnny McGee at third. A wild pitch advanced the runners and Michael O’Daniel walked to load the bases for Brody Smith.

With one out and the runners in motion, Smith bunted to the first-base side and McMahon’s toss flew past first, allowing all three runners to score and Rancho to go up 3-2.

“I had to ask for the sign again to be sure,” Smith said. “I’m pretty confident bunting, I was just hoping to get a good pitch.”

He didn’t know Duran, Proschold and O’Daniel were circling the bases ahead of him.

“I wasn’t watching the runners. I saw the passed ball and I heard the sounds,” he said. “I knew something good was happening.”

Rancho’s starting pitcher, Jacob West, and reliever Aiden Weston held the Cardinals to one hit over the next two innings and it looked like the slim lead would hold.

But in the Cardinals’ last at-bat, pinch hitter Nate Phelps — the only sophomore on Newman’s roster — narrowly beat out a one-out infield chopper to give the Cardinals life.

Shane Moran then hit a single to right, Phelps advanced to third and Moran stole second.

Enter the bunt, again.

Sean Latham laid down a short pop-up of a bunt that pitcher Weston couldn’t grab, allowing Phelps to score to tie the game at 3. After an intentional walk loaded the bases to set up a force play, Weston induced a fly out that couldn’t score Moran from third.

With the bases loaded, Newman’s Andrew Lombardi took a pitch to his back, forcing home the go-ahead run in Moran.

Rancho threatened in the bottom of the seventh with runners at first and third, but Latham, Newman’s left fielder, chased down Aiden Streeter’s long fly to end it.

“You love those kinds of games,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “In those close games, the bunts, the small ball, is going to make a difference.

“I love to see the fire in our guys. They didn’t want to lose, and neither did Rancho.”

Cougars coach John Morrow was pleased overall with his team, despite the costly errors.

“We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot with errors,” he said of his winless Cougars. “We’ve made as many as eight in a game. But we’re getting better and better, with only two today.

“We hit the ball, limited our strikeouts to five and competed pretty well. It was too bad we couldn’t hold the lead in the seventh.”

Newman improves to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the NBL-Oak — with both wins over Rancho — while Rancho falls to 0-2 and 0-5.

The Cougars will have one more opportunity to down the Cardinals on Friday at Newman, when other NBL-Oak teams begin divisional play as well.