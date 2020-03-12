Sharks fall to Blackhawks, 6-2

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik also scored as the Blackhawks handed the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games.

Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th straight start.

Evander Kane and Timo Meier each had a goal and assist for San Jose in the opener of a four-game trip. Aaron Dell blocked 39 shots.

Chicago had two power-play goals against the NHL’s best penalty-killing team, stopping a 0-for-14 drought with the man advantage.

The sliding Sharks entered with an 86.4% kill rate.

San Jose’s Joe Thornton skated in his 1,636th NHL game, moving ahead of Scott Stevens for ninth on the league’s all-time list. The 40-year-old forward picked up an assist.

Two Blackhawks prospects, defenseman Nicolas Beaudin and forward Brandon Hagel, made their NHL debuts after being recalled from Rockford of the AHL.

Beaudin was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

San Jose led 1-0 after an up-tempo first period. The Sharks outshot Chicago 15-14 and both goalies were tested.

Evander Kane opened the scoring during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:49. Stationed in the slot, he deflected Thornton’s feed from the right circle past Crawford high on the stick side.

Chicago outskated San Jose in the second and outshot the Sharks 17-10 while taking a 3-1 lead.

San Jose forward and captain Logan Couture sat out under concussion protocol after being hit in the head with a puck during a game against Colorado on Sunday.