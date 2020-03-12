Subscribe

The Latest: MLB, NHL, Pac-12 to suspend competition due to coronavirus

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2020, 11:31AM
March 12, 2020, 11:31AM

Several professional and collegiate sports leagues have announced interruptions in seasons and tournaments Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including reports that Major League Baseball will suspend its exhibition season and that the National Hockey League will suspend operations indefinitely.

The Pac-12 conference has canceled its men’s basketball tournament, falling in line with other conferences around the country, and the PGA Tour’s Players Championship will be played without a gallery in the final three rounds as part of the PGA’s decision to do so for the next month.

This story will be updated, but here’s the latest:

MLB: Several reports Thursday morning indicated that baseball is preparing to shut down the exhibition season Thursday once the owners gather on a conference call to discuss the situation.

Sources tell ESPN’s Jeff Passan that they expect the league will likely delay the beginning of the regular season as well.

The league’s owners will hold a conference call Thursday afternoon to formalize the plan, Passan reported.

MLB was scheduled to open its season on March 26, with all 30 teams in action.

Several exhibition games in Florida were under way Thursday before the shutdown is finalized, and teams in Arizona were preparing to play their Thursday games. Some Cactus League games already were being canceled due to wet grounds, including the Oakland A’s-Los Angeles Dodgers game scheduled for Thursday.

NHL: The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,“ Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.“

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,“ Bettman said. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

In anticipation of the season being suspended, numerous teams set to play road games were already finalizing plans to return home in the afternoon. The NHL preceded it’s decision to suspend the season by having all 31 teams cancel practices and pre-game skates. There were 10 games scheduled for Thursday night.

It’s unclear what this move means for the rest of the regular season or playoffs.

The Stanley Cup has been awarded every year since 1893 with two exceptions: in 1919 when the final was canceled after five games because of the Spanish flu outbreak and in 2005 when the season was called off because of a lockout.

-- Associated Press

Pac-12 conference: The Pac-12 announced Thursday it is canceling all athletic competitions involving its teams, including the remaining games of the men’s basketball tournament, until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 joined several other major conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern, in making the move to stop playing games. Meanwhile, a Big East Conference tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton tipped off as scheduled.

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

The cancellation of so many tournaments imperiled the NCAA tournament, though there was no official announcement. On Wednesday, it had been announced that the NCAA tournament would be played in empty arenas.

-- Los Angeles Times

PGA Tour: The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday that fans will not be allowed at the final three days of The Players Championship or three other tournaments — one in Florida, two in Texas — leading up to the Masters.

Even as other leagues were canceling tournaments and events for a month or more, Monahan leaned on golf not being a contact sport and being played outdoors across sprawling acreage as a reason not to shut down entirely.

“Our players are making their way over 400 acres,” Monahan said. “Because of the nature of that ... and over the course of a round our players generally do socially distance themselves, we felt like by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we’re in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.

“We’re comfortable having our players continue to play at this time.”

Fans were on the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday before the announcement and were allowed to stay as long as they wanted. Monahan said the policy was effective through the Valero Texas Open on April 2-5. That’s the final event before the Masters, which is operated by Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National said last week it was monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus. The club has a history of not making quick decisions, and no updates were expected until next week at the earliest.

Monahan said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and he said both supported the plan to proceed without a gallery.

The only other times the PGA Tour has kept fans off the golf course were for weather-related safety issues, when high wind toppled trees at Congressional in 2012 and at Torrey Pines in 2016.

He said key personnel — vendors, media, volunteers and player support staff — would be allowed at Sawgrass. He also said the situation with COVID-19 was so fluid that plans to stage tournaments the next three weeks could change.

-- Associated Press

This story will be updated.

