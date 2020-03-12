The Latest: MLB, NHL, Pac-12 to suspend competition due to coronavirus

Several professional and collegiate sports leagues have announced interruptions in seasons and tournaments Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including reports that Major League Baseball will suspend its exhibition season and that the National Hockey League will suspend operations indefinitely.

The Pac-12 conference has canceled its men’s basketball tournament, falling in line with other conferences around the country, and the PGA Tour’s Players Championship will be played without a gallery in the final three rounds as part of the PGA’s decision to do so for the next month.

This story will be updated, but here’s the latest:

MLB: Several reports Thursday morning indicated that baseball is preparing to shut down the exhibition season Thursday once the owners gather on a conference call to discuss the situation.

Sources tell ESPN’s Jeff Passan that they expect the league will likely delay the beginning of the regular season as well.

The league’s owners will hold a conference call Thursday afternoon to formalize the plan, Passan reported.

MLB was scheduled to open its season on March 26, with all 30 teams in action.

Several exhibition games in Florida were under way Thursday before the shutdown is finalized, and teams in Arizona were preparing to play their Thursday games. Some Cactus League games already were being canceled due to wet grounds, including the Oakland A’s-Los Angeles Dodgers game scheduled for Thursday.

NHL: The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,“ Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.“

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,“ Bettman said. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

In anticipation of the season being suspended, numerous teams set to play road games were already finalizing plans to return home in the afternoon. The NHL preceded it’s decision to suspend the season by having all 31 teams cancel practices and pre-game skates. There were 10 games scheduled for Thursday night.