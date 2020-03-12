Season ends for Laytonville, SRJC basketball teams with tourneys canceled

The Laytonville High School girls basketball team and the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team have seen their quests for a championship derailed by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The CIF state office announced Thursday afternoon that all state and regional basketball contests have been canceled. Laytonville was scheduled to face Forest Lake Christian of Auburn on Thursday for the Division VI NorCal title, but that game will not be played.

The Santa Rosa JC men’s team was scheduled to begin the California Community College Athletic Association championships in Southern California on Friday, but the CCCAA announced Thursday that the eight-team tournament is off. The Bear Cubs finish at 23-7.

“The 2020 CCCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships, which were scheduled to begin today at West Hills College Lemoore, have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19,” a CCCAA release read. “Eight men’s and eight women’s teams were scheduled to begin competition today and Friday at Golden Eagle Arena.”

The CIF-State announcement ended a great season for Laytonville, the No. 1 seed in the Division VI tournament. The Warriors won the North Coast Section Division 6 title and finished the season with a 29-3 record.

“This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes,” CIF executive director Ro Nocetti said in a statement. “While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.

“We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation.”