UC Soccer chief quits amid furor over legal filing on women's players

Carlos Cordeiro, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, resigned Thursday night, just days after the federation argued in legal filings that “indisputable science” proved that the players on its World Cup-winning women’s national team were inferior to men.

Facing on-field protests by members of the women’s team, withering criticism from major U.S. Soccer sponsors and public condemnation by members of the organization’s board of directors, Cordeiro found his position untenable.

“My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation, and it has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” he wrote in a statement announcing his resignation.

The resignation came 24 hours after Cordeiro attempted to contain the backlash by apologizing for the series of legal filings in the women’s gender discrimination and equal pay lawsuit. In those documents, the federation’s lawyers had argued that it required more “skill” and “responsibility” to play for the men’s team than the women’s equivalent.

The arguments, made as the team and U.S. Soccer face an increasingly unbridgeable gap as they brace for a federal trial in May, infuriated the players, as well as at least three powerful U.S. Soccer board members.

“To see that blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument used against us is really disappointing,” midfielder Megan Rapinoe said after her team’s 3-1 win over Japan in the U.S. Soccer-organized SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday night.

“I know that we’re in a contentious fight,” she added in comments to reporters in Frisco, Texas, “but that crossed a line completely.”

Chris Ahrens, a former Paralympian, said he was “deeply troubled, saddened and angry by the comments” and had requested a meeting with U.S. Soccer’s leadership and the members of the legal team.

Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer and a longtime U.S. Soccer board member, said in a statement that he expressed to Cordeiro “how unacceptable and offensive I found the statements in that filing to be.”

Cindy Cone, the vice president of U.S. Soccer and a former women’s national team player, said on Thursday that she was “hurt and saddened by the brief USSF filed.” She added: “I disavow the troubling statements.”

Cone, elected vice president last year, will take over for Cordeiro.

Rapinoe said that the legal filings, made by some of the same lawyers who will face the players across the table in collective bargaining negotiations next year, had caused “irreparable damage” to the relationship between the team and U.S. Soccer. But they also appeared to damage important relationships between the federation and its sponsors.

Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Budweiser, Visa and Deloitte — the presenting sponsor of the SheBelieves Cup — all condemned U.S. Soccer for condoning the legal arguments. Volkswagen on Thursday declared itself “disgusted” by the positions taken. “They are simply unacceptable,” the company said in a statement, adding that “we stand by the USWNT and the ideals they represent for the world.”

Notably, Nike, which paid the federation $22 million last year and is its biggest sponsor, did not comment on the filing.

It was not the first time the equal pay fight had seen sponsors side with the team against the federation they pay. Last summer, Procter & Gamble urged the federation to be “on the right side of history” in the dispute, and donated more than $500,000 to the women’s team’s players association. Nike and Visa also said they supported the players at the time.