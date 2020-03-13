NHL, Major League Soccer among other sports suspending on canceling events

The NHL has placed its season on ice — for now.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Bettman said the hope is to resume play later and still award the Stanley Cup.

“Following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said.

The NHL Players’ Association backed the decision, calling it “an appropriate course of action at this time” and adding: “The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs, which typically begin in early April. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,“ Bettman said. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

The NHL preceded its decision by having all 31 teams cancel practices and pre-game skates.

Countless professional and college leagues and other sports organizations made similar decisions Thursday. Among them:

Major League Soccer shut down for 30 days. Its season started Feb. 29 and each team has played two matches. The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams. The regional group CONCACAF suspended Champions League competition.

Also in soccer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation. Arsenal was due to play at Brighton on Saturday, with the Premier League pushing ahead with a full fixture list and stadiums with fans. However, Arsenal said “it is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.”

The PGA canceled the final three days of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as well as the next three weeks leading to the Masters. The LPGA Tour postponed golf’s first major championship of the season and two other events, calling off the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix on March 19-22, the Kia Classic in Carlsbad on March 26-29 and the major ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage on April 2-5.

The ATP suspended all men’s pro tennis tournaments for six weeks. The WTA called off one event in April and would decide on further changes to the women’s tour schedule within a week. The International Tennis Federation said its lower-tier events would be on hold until April 22.