NHL, Major League Soccer among other sports suspending on canceling events

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2020, 7:13PM
The NHL has placed its season on ice — for now.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Bettman said the hope is to resume play later and still award the Stanley Cup.

“Following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said.

The NHL Players’ Association backed the decision, calling it “an appropriate course of action at this time” and adding: “The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs, which typically begin in early April. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,“ Bettman said. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

The NHL preceded its decision by having all 31 teams cancel practices and pre-game skates.

Countless professional and college leagues and other sports organizations made similar decisions Thursday. Among them:

Major League Soccer shut down for 30 days. Its season started Feb. 29 and each team has played two matches. The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams. The regional group CONCACAF suspended Champions League competition.

Also in soccer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation. Arsenal was due to play at Brighton on Saturday, with the Premier League pushing ahead with a full fixture list and stadiums with fans. However, Arsenal said “it is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.”

The PGA canceled the final three days of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as well as the next three weeks leading to the Masters. The LPGA Tour postponed golf’s first major championship of the season and two other events, calling off the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix on March 19-22, the Kia Classic in Carlsbad on March 26-29 and the major ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage on April 2-5.

The ATP suspended all men’s pro tennis tournaments for six weeks. The WTA called off one event in April and would decide on further changes to the women’s tour schedule within a week. The International Tennis Federation said its lower-tier events would be on hold until April 22.

IndyCar and NASCAR will race this weekend without spectators. The IndyCar race is on a temporary street course through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. NASCAR’s next two races will be without fans, this weekend in Atlanta, then at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Formula One organizers canceled the season-opening Australian Grand Prix hours ahead of the first official practice sessions. It followed McLaren’s decision to withdraw after one of its team members tested positive for the virus.

Sonoma Raceway canceled a number of events set for the remainder of March, including pre-event testing and NASA Pro Racing this weekend. Wednesday Night Drags and Drift on March 18 and 25, the Challenge of America ROK Kart race March 27-29 and Bracket Drags from March 28-29 were also canceled.

Horse races at Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields in California, Aqueduct in New York, Gulfstream Park in Florida, Laurel Park in Maryland and Turfway Park in Kentucky will go on without spectators. The upcoming Dubai World Cup will be held at an empty track on March 28. Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, said when it opens for racing again in April there will not be fans allowed in. Churchill Downs said preparations to hold the Kentucky Derby on May 2 are up in the air.

NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus. Numerous teams have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home in what typically is a busy time for evaluating college players. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Some teams have told employees to work remotely. Also Thursday, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league’s main annual meetings have been canceled. They were scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Florida and were to include owners voting on potential rules changes. Instead, those decisions will be made at the May 19-20 meetings in Marina del Rey.

Fallout from NBA suspension

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz confirmed Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, saying that he is personally dealing with the pandemic that has temporarily shut down the NBA and other major sports.

Later, Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert — the first NBA player to test positive, which prompted the league to suspend the season — also confirmed his status and apologized. “I was careless and make no excuse,” Gobert said in an Instagram post.

Jazz players, staff and some beat writers covering the team were tested Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, where Utah was to play the Thunder in a game that was called off moments before tipoff once word about Gobert’s positive test was received.

Also Thursday, the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors — teams that have all recently played against the Jazz — all said that they were having some players and staff self-quarantine for as many as 14 days. The Cavaliers recently faced Utah and said they are not mandating quarantines yet but would if any of their players exhibit symptoms.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote in an Instagram post. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

Gobert was not among those behaving responsibly.

It started as a joke: Before leaving a media session in advance of a game against Detroit, he touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Jazz were using.

“You know, there’s not much we can do right now,” Gobert said in that session when asked about how teams are dealing with the virus.

