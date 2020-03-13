Local prep and college scores and schedule

Thursday's results:

JC baseball

Nonconference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

Mission 020 000 000 — 2 9 2

Santa Rosa JC 000 100 101 — 3 11 1

WP: Nick Andrakin; LP: Sheldon McClelland

Santa Rosa JC: Joe Lampe: 2x4, R, 3 SB; Joey Kramer 2x4, RBI; Jason Moran 2x4; Antonio Omphroy 2x3, 2 RBI.

Records: Mission15-8; Santa Rosa JC 18-2

Note: Due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, the Big 8 Conference has postponed all remaining games until further notice.



High school boys golf

NBL-Oak

AT FOUNTAINGROVE

Par 72

Team Scores: Maria Carrillo 434, Analy 479, Windsor 491, Ukiah 535, Montgomery 543, Cardinal Newman 549.

Top Scores: Griffin Quan (MC) 79, Ben Marquand (Analy) 80, Tom Anderson (MC) 83, Sage Boek (Analy) 84, Alex Lemmon (MC) 86, Will Hoff (Windsor) 88, Dean Lemmon (MC) 90, Tommy Bollinger (Analy) 90, Isa Mendoza (Windsor) 94, Tyler Hunter (MC) 96, Kaden Thurston (Ukiah) 98, Garrett Schroeder (Mont) 99.

High school girls lacrosse

VVAL

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Windsor 12, Cardinal Newman 11, OT

Windsor goals: Hailey Toste 4, Kennedy Kulas 2, Ashley McBride 2, Elka Piotter 2, Nicole Mattos, Mary Sweeney. Assists: Piotter 2, Cailie Cooper, Mattos, McBride.

Cardinal Newman goals: Isabella Lekander 4, Maddie Williams 4, Gina Taurian 3. Goalie Saves: Ally Ostheimer 8.

Records: Windsor 1-0, Cardinal Newman 0-1

Nonleague

AT SAN MARIN

Casa Grande 20, San Marin 12

Casa Grande goals: Taylor Pieri 7, Trinity Merwin 4, Karli Gibbs 4, Natalie Labanowski 2, Magen Mainaris 2, Anaka Estrella. Assists: Merwin 4, Gibbs, Labanowski 4, Anaka Estrella. Goalie saves: Ashley Bosch 8, Trinity Salus 4.

San Marin goals: Macy Anderson 4, Siena Escandon-Capanna 4, Natalie Buerger 4. Assists: Macy Anderson 3, Siena Escandon-Capanna, Kendall Berry. Goalie saves: Amber Ryleigh O’Sullivan 6.

Records: Casa Grande 3-2-0; San Marin 4-1-0

High school softball

Nonleague

AT RANCHO COTATE

San Marin 204 202 0 — 10 16 1

Rancho Cotate 210 040 0 — 7 8 1

Rancho Cotate: Tiare Guerrero 2x3, 2B; Tatum Maytorena 1x3, 2B; Cayla Nixon 2x4, 2B; Kenadi Akin 1x2, HR; Kayla Dixon 1x2.

High school boys tennis

NBL-Oak

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Cardinal Newman 7, Montgomery 0

Singles: Creighton Anderson Soria (CN) d. Sam Gomex Tegstam 6-2, 6-0; Nathan Roman (CN) d. Bailey Bounkhoun 6-0, 6-0; Bennett Stafford (CN)d. Joshua Kasimov 6-0, 6-1; Andy Cai (CN) d. Nathan Bounkhoun 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Montgomery defaulted all three matches.

Record: Cardinal Newman 8-5, 1-0.

Friday's schedule:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

NBL-Oak

Ukiah at Maria Carrillo, 4 p.m.

Montgomery at Analy, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

Santa Rosa at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Elsie Allen at El Molino, 4 p.m.

Healdsburg at Piner, 4 p.m.

Note: High school games are subject to cancellation.