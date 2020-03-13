Subscribe

Masters, Boston Marathon postponed as coronavirus impact deepens

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 13, 2020, 10:43AM
The coronavirus continues to cause disruptions to sporting events in the U.S. and beyond. Here’s the latest as of Friday morning Pacific time:

PGA: Masters postponed, The Players canceled

Augusta National on Friday postponed the Masters, another massive hit to the spring sports calendar from the new coronaivirus that already is responsible for the loss of March Madness and the delay of opening day baseball.

So much for that annual rite of spring and the first week in April devoted to the brilliance of dogwoods and azaleas, Amen Corner and Tiger Woods chasing another green jacket.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread coronavirus have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,“ Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

The Masters had been scheduled for April 9-12.

Ridley said he hoped the decision puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its two other amateur events “at some later date.”

He did not indicate when the Masters could be played. The private club traditionally closes in May and does not open for its members until October.

“That’s not a fun message to get,” said J.T. Poston, among PGA Tour winners who had qualified for their first Masters. “That’s a tournament that I’ve been looking forward to since I was a kid, and still very much looking forward to it. I know I’ll get my chance at it. Just won’t know when that’ll be.”

The decision comes 12 hours after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan canceled four tournaments, starting with the final three rounds of The Players Championship and its $15 million purse.

Players already were bracing for the Masters to be postponed as they left the TPC Sawgrass on Friday morning. The virus has a grip on the sporting world, and golf’s decision to cancel — after first wanting to try to playing The Players Championship without fans — was inevitable.

“Well, postponed is a comforting word — canceled is another,” said Xander Schauffele, who was a runner-up to Woods last year at the Masters. “As long as it says ‘postponed,’ I think the players will find hope in that word and just wait for go time.”

- Associated Press

Motorsports: NASCAR, IndyCar announce changes

NASCAR and IndyCar both reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR only suspended Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both events were already scheduled to be run without spectators.

IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg without fans. Formula One also canceled its season opening race in Australia, leaving the first weekend of global motorsports without a major event.

“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all events through April,” IndyCar said. “(The) safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.”

Defending series champion Josef Newgarden received word of the cancellation standing in the lobby of his hotel just a few feet from the entrance to the street course.

“Crazy times we are living in, man. Crazy times,” Newgarden said.

NASCAR said the decision to postpone the next two weeks “is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport.”

- Associated Press

Running: Boston Marathon postponed until September

The Boston Marathon, one of the country’s oldest continuous sporting events, will not take place April 20 because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. Instead, the race will be held on Monday, Sept. 14.

The 26.2-mile race first took place in 1897 and has been held annually through wars, periods of domestic tension and in intense weather.

After resisting calls to cancel the race for weeks, the Boston Athletic Association, which owns the event, announced that the race would be postponed to September because health officials have said banning large-scale events is a key tool in stopping the spread of the virus.

Officials said they plan to reschedule the race for later this year because of the economic impact it brings to the city.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the race brings more than $200 million to Boston.

“So you think about the economic impact on the city but the bottom line is my job as mayor is to make sure that people are safe,” Walsh said earlier this week.

The race, which follows a course from Hopkinton in Boston’s western suburbs, to downtown Boston, has a field of 30,000 runners, and hundreds of thousands more line the streets to cheer them on. Other than the Olympic Trials, it is the only major U.S. marathon that most runners have to qualify for by running fast enough to meet a standard for their age group.

-- New York Times

