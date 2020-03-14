Giants pondering impact of Major League Baseball delay

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on life as we know it, all major sports leagues have temporarily suspended operations.

With the start of Major League Baseball’s season now delayed until at least April 9 — and potentially much longer — the San Francisco Giants shut down their facility at Scottsdale Stadium on Friday and could keep it closed to players and coaches through the weekend.

Executives including CEO Larry Baer and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss how the team will prepare for the regular season and what precautionary measures the Giants will need to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of determining who will bat leadoff and who will close games, the pandemic has given the organization and most others in the professional sports world a whole new set of questions to answer. Here are five that executives, players and fans will be asking in the coming days”

What’s a realistic way to get ready for opening day?

For a moment, let’s assume the best-case scenario.

Let’s believe social distancing, limited large gatherings and widespread business and school closures across the country help us stop the spread of COVID-19 before it becomes much worse.

In this case, the Giants could theoretically prepare to play April 9 and resume workouts in Scottsdale early next week. Pitchers would be throwing bullpens, hitters would be taking live batting practice and with about three weeks until the season, teams could schedule closed-door exhibition games to prepare for a new opening day.

That doesn’t sound too disruptive, but it also doesn’t sound too realistic.

If the regular season is delayed further, pitchers may have to significantly adjust throwing programs, hitters could lose their timing and players may end up with serious injury concerns if MLB starts the year without giving teams much time to prepare.

Managers and coaches now face an unprecedented challenge of readying their teams for a season when no official start date has been set, no clarity has arrived on whether exhibitions will eventually be permitted and no one is certain when practices will be allowed to continue.

It all makes for a daunting challenge.

Will veterans have an easier path to the team?

To this point in the spring, Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler have indicated the Giants are open to keeping a large number of the veteran minor league free agents who signed with the team this offseason on the opening day roster.

Zaidi and Kapler have both said the front office and coaching staff won’t put much stock in spring training at-bats for players such as Billy Hamilton and Yolmer Sánchez, because their production throughout their major league careers is a much better indication of their talent level than 30 Cactus League at-bats.

The same is true for pitchers such as Trevor Cahill, Tyson Ross and Jerry Blevins, who are all fighting for roster spots and theoretically competing against players with minor league options on the 40-man roster.

The drastic changes to MLB’s schedule that have already taken place likely won’t impact roster decisions in a major way, but they may compel the Giants to choose a veteran over an unproven talent in a situation where the room is split on who to keep.