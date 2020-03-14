Cardinal Newman tops Rancho Cotate in rare prep sports contest

In one of the few high school sporting events that wasn’t canceled in Sonoma County — or around the country, it seems — host Cardinal Newman defeated Rancho Cotate 12-1 in a North Bay League Oak Division baseball matchup. It was the third consecutive victory over the Cougars for the Cardinals (4-1, 3-0).

However, the Cardinals’ season was suspended indefinitely after the game by the school’s administration out of precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. Santa Rosa city schools have already suspended their spring sports seasons.

“Our games and practices have been postponed and we don’t know for how long,” DeBenedetti said. “The guys will find a way to keep themselves in shape. They know what they need to do. We will be fine.”

Rancho Cotate (0-6, 0-3) has not had its season suspended — yet. Cougars coach John Morrow said the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will be discussing the matter of spring sports in the coming days. The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports in the state, will be meeting Tuesday to decide the fate of spring sports.

“I hope we keep playing, but I have a feeling CIF will suspend play,” Morrow said. “We are planning on practicing on Monday and Tuesday but after that, who knows?”

In the Friday game, Cardinal Newman won in a rout. Cardinal Newman scored 12 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits while limiting the Cougars to one run on two hits.

Cardinal Newman relied on ace right-handed starter Gianni Cavallo (W, 3-0) to take command, which he did. The only blemish for Cavallo (4 innings, run, hit, 5 strikeouts) was giving up his first earned run of the season (16 innings pitched) in the third inning.

“Everything was working for Chris today. If he doesn’t walk anybody, he throws another shutout,” DeBenedetti said. “He just went after guys. He demonstrates no fear on the mound. He is ultra-competitive.”

Against Rancho Cotate starter Jacob Greiner (Loss, 3⅔ innings, 7 runs-5 earned, 5 hits) Cardinal Newman plated five runners in the bottom of the second inning, with the big blow coming from Shane Moran on a two-run double to the left-center field alley.

“Cardinal Newman’s first five guys all got on in the second inning and all five scored. They worked the pitches well,” Morrow said. “Our defense (four errors on Friday) has not been very good so far this season.”

With Cavallo dealing, Cardinal Newman didn’t need any insurance runs but got two in the third and five in the fifth for good measure.

“He (Cavallo) mixes his pitches really well. He is not overpowering but he has got some good off-speed stuff,” Morrow said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in the second inning.”

Cardinal Newman’s offense came alive after scoring nine runs in the previous two games against the Cougars (5-0 and 4-3 wins for Newman).

“We had very good approaches at the plate today. We were working the middle of the field,” DeBenedetti said. “Our team improved our quality of at-bats from our last game. This game we improved our discipline and focus.”

Offensively, the Cardinals were led by Moran (3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, run), Aiden Lombardi (1-1, double, 2 RBIs), Mitch Russell (2-2, RBI, run), and Tyler Nordby (1-2, double, RBI, run).

The Cougars’ only hits were by Brandon Proschold (1-3, RBI) and Chris Stanfield (1-3).

Despite the winless start, Morrow said his team’s difficult early-season schedule will pay off.

“It makes us a better squad when we play all these good teams,” Morrow said.

DeBenedetti said the Cardinals are playing well in their first five games.

“Today was a great team victory,” DeBenedetti said. “I like the way our team is growing. I like where are team is headed.”

However, whether the Cardinals and Cougars will be headed back out to the ballfield for more games this season is one of the many unknowns in these uncertain times.