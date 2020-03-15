Amid pandemic, high-fives left hanging by athletes

Jürgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool, ambled out of the tunnel at Anfield before his team’s Champions League match Wednesday night when the wiggling, outstretched hands of some enthusiastic fans entered his sightline.

It is a common sight, spectators at a sporting event looking for a bit of skin contact from their heroes, who in turn tend to absent-mindedly oblige. But Klopp clearly had other thoughts.

“Put your hands away!” Klopp barked at the fans — with a couple more colorful words thrown in — before stalking onto the field.

The spread of the coronavirus has disrupted games and leagues and schedules around the world over the past week, forcing cancellations and postponements at every level. In those games that have gone on — in professional stadiums, college arenas and local parks — there has been a notable increase in these conspicuous little moments of caution and in the subtle second-guessing of the wisdom of a sports staple: the high-five.

In the last week, the humble, hand-to-hand slap has been singled out, stigmatized and fraught with anxiety, reflecting much of the confusion, and some of the contradiction, of the country’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak. Never mind that the games those same athletes play inevitably include moments of close bodily contact.

Some athletes and coaches have tried to stop high-fiving altogether. Instead, they have been knocking elbows, tapping forearms, clicking cleats and trying almost anything else to avoid the germ-friendly high-fives and handshakes that public health experts have discouraged.

“I think there’s just an understanding that we’re going to do whatever we can to help protect each other and help protect ourselves,” Crystal Dunn, a defender on the U.S. women’s soccer team, said.

Serving as her team’s captain Sunday, Dunn stood at the head of its pregame handshake line as a queue of players from Spain, having just high-fived the referees, approached the Americans with their hands out.

Dunn peeked back at her teammates and shrugged, unsure of what to do. As the Spanish players shuffled by, Dunn closed her hand and offered a glancing fist bump to each one.

The American women had been trying to use elbow bumps all week, with varying success, as part of a larger anti-virus effort. When they took the field before matches, they had their arms around the shoulders of their child escorts, instead of holding hands. And during the match, an alert over the sold-out stadium’s public-address system noted that the players, typically approachable, “may not have as much interaction as usual with fans postgame.”

All of that mirrored the patterns emerging across sports in the past week: pregame handshake lines in the English Premier League (before it went on hiatus) featured players gliding past one another with their hands at their sides; some college conferences banned pregame and postgame high-fives and handshakes altogether (before banning the games too); and the Minnesota Twins led the way among baseball teams when they banned hand-to-hand contact with fans and instructed players not to sign autographs, lest a fan’s marker become a vehicle for the virus.

(It is worth pausing here to note, perhaps, that passing a single, small object around a group of people with their bare hands remains the foundational principle of many sports.)