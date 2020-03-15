Play put on pause throughout Sonoma County sports scene

Once the coronavirus toppled the NBA season, the rest of the sports dominoes followed, including those in Sonoma County.

After moving cautiously on fears of spreading the COVID-19 virus, some area schools began postponing or canceling high school spring sporting events late last week. Most were awaiting guidance from the California Interscholastic Federation or county health officials, guidance that is expected when the section commissioners meet Tuesday.

But on Saturday, Santa Rosa City Schools, whose five high schools compete in the North Bay League, canceled campus-based classes and all after-school activities through April 5.

Santa Rosa Junior College on Saturday extended its campus closure until March 29. Sonoma State University already had announced an indefinite suspension of all athletic events and travel.

Local coaches and athletic directors balanced the need to protect their students, coaches, parents and fans with a desire to salvage spring sports for thousands of student-athletes in the North Bay.

“It breaks my heart, especially for the seniors,” said Jim Selvitella, Petaluma High School’s baseball coach, on Friday. Petaluma City Schools hadn’t officially canceled its sports, but its teams’ schedules already had been affected by cancellations of other schools. A district statement said a decision likely would come after Tuesday’s CIF meeting.

“We’re hoping it’s a temporary thing, a 30-day or 45-day thing, where maybe we resume middle of April or the beginning of May and put in an abbreviated version of our league,” Selvitella said. “Maybe we can get a dozen or 14 games in.”

After Santa Rosa schools canceled Friday baseball games, only a couple of games remained on the schedule — including Rancho Cotate at Cardinal Newman — since administrators at those schools hadn’t issued any restrictions. That came after the game, though.

With only three known cases in Sonoma County, all related to a cruise ship based in San Francisco, local authorities have moved cautiously in closing schools or canceling public events.

But Friday, Sonoma County’s top public health official took the extraordinary step of ordering the indefinite cancellation of all community gatherings of more than 250 people in order to mitigate potential spread of the virus.

For most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or become fatal.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, which has classified the spread of the virus as a pandemic, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Over the past week in the sports world, concerns over increasing infections halted, either short-term or indefinitely, athletic events on the national, state and regional level.

As the virus continued its spread and with testing still infrequent, authorities began recommending against attending social gatherings or large public events — prompting further cancellations that reach to the local level, some lasting through the next few weeks.

Since the coming week is spring break for most area schools, thousands of students won’t be on campuses, including high schools, SRJC and SSU.