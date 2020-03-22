For prep athletes, a sudden void — and no easy answers

It’s almost like having the rug pulled out from under your feet. Or having the finish line disappear just as it comes into sight. Some have called it an empty feeling.

For so many high school teams and athletes in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties who were having banner sports seasons, the coronavirus cancellations are a huge letdown, causing a sense of vacancy and disappointment at a time they should be reveling in their achievements.

Last week, the California Interscholastic Federation held off on any announcement canceling state playoffs for spring sports until April 3. Still, high school sports remain in a tenuous holding pattern, with state and county health orders for all residents to stay at home and not even go to school or work, let alone play games.

Each day that passes with no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic is another day erased from the spring sports calendar — and, for most seniors, their final year of competitive sports.

Cloverdale’s Tehya Bird is a three-sport athlete down to two sports.

The senior played on her volleyball team, which advanced to the North Coast Section quarterfinals, and led her basketball team to the North Coast Section Division 5 championship before turning her attention to her main sport: softball.

And then the cancellations began. No one knows if softball, baseball and the other spring sports will resume.

“I’m pretty sad, especially because it’s my senior year and it doesn’t just mean my season is canceled — it’s graduation, it’s all the things we’re supposed to be doing before school is done,” she said.

Bird long ago committed to playing softball at the University of Oregon, so she doesn’t have to prove herself in her final year. But still, it feels strange for her not to be on the diamond in March.

“I’m not playing any games right now. So I have to find other things to do, play catch or hit off a tee,” she said. “I was starting to go to the gym, but those are closed now, too. I’ve never not played a sport, never not had a practice to go to, so it’s weird to sit around and do nothing.”

Piner’s Mason Cole-Schweizer played on his school’s record-setting football team and the basketball team that went to the NCS playoffs and is now sitting at home, trying to figure out how to stay fit and active.

“For me, it’s never the end of the year because we’re always doing something, like lifting. But now we can’t even do that because the gym is closed,” the junior said. “I’m just staying at home. It doesn’t feel as good. I’m normally doing something every day, something athletic. I’ve been running and doing as much as I can, doing pushups.”

That’s a far cry from December, after the Prospectors football team went on an improbable 11-2 run and set a number of individual and team records while lifting their program — and, indeed, the whole school — with an optimism Piner hadn’t seen in ages.

Piner Athletic Director Marc Anderson, who also coaches the girls basketball team, said the pause in sports is uncharted territory.

“We don’t really know how to feel because we’ve never been in this situation before,” he said. “It’s something being stripped away from us that we can’t control.