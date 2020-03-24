Barber: Coronavirus is shuttering Sonoma County golf courses

As the world has collapsed inward upon us, some people in Sonoma County have found refuge in a familiar setting: the golf course. It’s one place they can stretch their legs, soak up some sunshine, enjoy human company and be thoroughly frustrated by something other than the oblivion of self-enforced quarantine.

Don’t get used to it. The golf is probably going away, too, at least here. Northwood Golf Course in Monte Rio closed Monday. Foxtail Golf Club (North and South) in Rohnert Park will turn off the lights Tuesday. That means just four of Sonoma County’s 10 public courses — Windsor, Sebastopol, Sea Ranch and Rooster Run in Petaluma — remain open for business.

“More power to those guys who can be open, I have no resentment toward them at all,” said Bob Borowicz, director of golf at Bennett Valley Golf Course, who estimates his course has already lost between $35,000 and $45,000 during the shutdown. “But it doesn’t seem fair we’re all in the same county, and supposedly the city is following guidelines from county but some are allowed to open. That’s the frustrating part.”

Bennett Valley was the first local course to fall victim to the coronavirus. Almost immediately after Sonoma County issued its shelter-in-place order on March 17, the city of Santa Rosa closed its only municipally owned golf course.

“Initially, when the city told me to close, it was a little burden off my mind to make the call,” Borowicz admitted. “Before that it was, ‘Do I or not?’ ”

For the city, the “do I or not” decision was easy. The county had posted a long list of prohibitions and suggestions regarding social contact and public gatherings.

“Based on our review of the Sonoma County Public Health Officer’s order, they recommend certain operations close,” said Jason Nutt, director of transportation and public works for the City of Santa Rosa. “While not specifically outlined in the order, we felt a golf course fit the recommendations as being non-essential.”

That’s a reasonable position. And Nutt insists the city took the decision seriously, surveying how other golf courses around the Bay Area were handling shelter-in-place. The majority, he said, were closing. When golfers expressed disappointment in Bennett Valley’s dormancy, Nutt’s office contacted the county health officer one more time, over the weekend, to ask specifically about golf. He sent me a link to a portion of the county’s FAQ on the subject.

The question: Can a private golf course operate under the Order?

The one-word answer: No.

And if a round of golf is off-limits at a private course, you can bet public courses are taboo. And yet here we are, a week into the shelter-in-place directive, with several courses enlivened by the sound of struck golf balls and chit-chat. It’s all very odd.

I reached out to two county agencies, the Health Services Department and Department of Emergency Management, for clarification, but did not receive a reply. I get it. They are under a tremendous burden right now.

Someone answering the phone at one local golf course told me he’d heard a rumor that the state was on the verge of issuing a sweeping no-golf edict (as the city of Los Angeles did Sunday). When I contacted the California Department of Public Health to ask about such a measure, they merely referred me to the state’s general guidance on social distancing.