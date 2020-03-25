Subscribe

Warriors’ Stephen Curry to host coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

WES GOLDBERG
THE MERCURY NEWS
March 25, 2020, 12:37PM
Updated 3 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading experts on the coronavirus pandemic, on his Instagram account at 10 am PT on Thursday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been a leading advisor to President Trump and key part to the White House response to the COVID-19 crisis. He is also regularly a part of press briefings.

The conversation will take a question-and-answer format. Curry, encouraging submissions, wrote on his social media accounts, “This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUC.”

After California issued shelter-in-place orders earlier this month, Curry has been active on social media and in community outreach. His Eat.Learn.Play foundation is accepting donations to provide food for children who rely on school lunches. He also participated in the Warriors’ $1 million donation to out-of-work Chase Center employees after the NBA announced its indefinite hiatus.

“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread,” Curry wrote on his Twitter account on March 15. “There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!”

