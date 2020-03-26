49ers who could be traded before draft

The 49ers might not make any more major signings this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done making moves.

The draft is a mere month away. And although the 49ers own two picks in Round 1, they don’t have another pick until Round 5. Meaning they could look to add a couple picks between Rounds 2 and 4 by trading some of their own players.

Yes, the 49ers could make a surprise trade, or more than one.

Here are five players the 49ers might trade:

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

The 49ers gave veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin a one-year contract on Monday, which means Goodwin likely is history in Santa Clara.

Benjamin, 30, played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2014 when Shanahan was the Browns’ offensive coordinator. The past four seasons, Benjamin played for the Chargers. He is a deep threat who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2012 NFL scouting combine, and he’s similar to Marquise Goodwin, who is now redundant.

Goodwin is on the trade block, according to NFL Network. And Shanahan basically confirmed this report during the combine when he said, “We wouldn’t release Marquise — he’s too valuable. If he’s on this team, he’s going to be competing with that group and, if not, I feel pretty confident another team would want him.”

The last part is debatable.

Goodwin is 29, and he caught just 12 passes last season. His stock couldn’t be lower. And he’s scheduled to earn $4.9 million next season, so he’s expensive.

What team would trade the 49ers a draft pick for the right to give Goodwin so much money?

Maybe the 49ers will find a trade partner if Goodwin plays well during the preseason. Otherwise, they’ll have to cut him.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis

The 49ers currently have nine wide receivers on their roster, and most likely will draft a 10th in the first round next month — they need a No. 1 receiver to replace Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the Saints. So a few wide receivers on the roster will have to go.

One of those receivers could be Pettis. His roster spot is in danger.

The 49ers traded up in the second round of the 2018 draft to take Pettis. After he played well his rookie season, the 49ers expected him to become the team’s No. 1 receiver, but Pettis never did. He lost his starting job during training camp, finished the season with just 11 catches and was a healthy scratch for all three playoff games.

Unless Pettis turns around his career immediately, he probably won’t be one of the 49ers’ six or seven best wide receivers in training camp.

The 49ers might need to find a way to trade him.

Pettis was a record-setting punt returner in college, but the 49ers haven’t let him return punts since 2018, because they have Richie James Jr., who’s better. Other teams might feel Pettis has potential as a punt returner. Perhaps one team will trade the 49ers a sixth-round or seventh-round pick for him.

If Pettis starts returning punts in preseason, that most likely means the 49ers are shopping him for a late-round pick in 2021.