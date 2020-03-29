Nevius: The Olympics we need get pushed further away

You know what the world could use about now?

The Olympic Games.

By now it is pretty clear that the coronavirus has a sense of irony. C’mon, you’ve got the NBA’s Rudy Gobert mocking virus precautions and then coming down with it just days later.

And you also have to admit that it is incredibly ironic that the single, unifying sports event that could have brought the world together was scheduled for the exact time when we are told to stay apart.

Because in a time of upset, illness and fear, a little shared sporting experience could go a long way. And sure, if it wasn’t for the virus the U.S. would have baseball or college hoops. But this is a worldwide pandemic. And a collective experience, when people all over the globe are sharing the same moment, might make us feel a little more connected to each other.

And at this point the Olympic Games are pretty much the only chance for doing that. World’s Fairs seem to have died out. The United Nations is too political. The best comparison for worldwide watching is probably the World Cup.

But the Olympics have something for everyone. Countries have specialties. Most American fans probably couldn’t tell you how many laps there are in a steeplechase. But in Kenya, which produces the greatest steeplechasers in history, the entire country stops when the Olympic final is run.

There is something about competing for your country — each nation sending their champions to represent them, under their flag. It’s inspirational. Empowering.

Which is probably part of the reason Japan and the International Olympic Committee were so ridiculously bullheaded about trying to hold the Summer Games this July.

In January, they insisted they hadn’t even considered changing the dates.

As recently as this month, an IOC spokesman bristled: “We’ve made a decision. The decision is: The games go ahead.”

Finally, after pushback that ranged from expressions of concern to outright boycotts — Canada, for one, said it wasn’t going to attend — the Japanese and the International Olympic Committee last week announced a one-year postponement — to 2021.

Which is definitely the right decision and has the support of virtually everyone in the Olympic community.

But it wasn’t taken lightly. Japan, for one, had six billion reasons to want to host the event. That’s how much, in dollars, economists estimate they will lose in corporate sponsorships and tourism.

It’s a lot of money, but there’s more at stake. The Japanese economy is not in a happy place and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sold the idea of hosting the Olympics — investing an estimated $12 billion on infrastructure — as a jump-start for the country.

(To say Abe is all in on the Olympic effort is to undersell his commitment. At the 2016 Olympic closing ceremony, a news report said Abe “popped out of a green pipe” dressed as the Nintendo character Super Mario.)

Hosting the Olympics as a way to start an economic boom is a familiar tactic. I remember being told over and over at the Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Games that this was going to introduce Korea to the world.