Barber: NASCAR’s iRacing the only game in town

Steve Page had the same reaction I did when he tuned into Fox Sports 1’s broadcast of the NASCAR race at Texas Speedway on Sunday.

“If no one were to tell you you’re watching a simulated race, it might take you a few minutes to figure it out,” Page said by phone Monday.

The president of Sonoma Raceway has watched a lot of auto racing over the past 30 years, but he is pretty clueless when it comes to video games. Same here. Every once in a while, I’ll watch a friend play Call of Duty or something for a few minutes, and my jaw will drop at the detail and realism. I mean, when I was at my gaming peak, Super Mario Bros. was blowing people’s minds.

In other words, Page and I only now are discovering the potential appeal of iRacing. We are by no means alone.

When NASCAR debuted its eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series with a virtual race at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway on March 22, an average of 903,000 viewers were watching the computer-generated action at any given moment. According to Nielsen, the broadcast attracted 255,000 people who had not watched any of NASCAR’s seven Cup Series races in 2020.

The coronavirus has punched a massive hole in the middle of America’s sports-watching. NASCAR (and other racing organizations, including IndyCar) have moved fast to fill the empty space. Watching classic baseball games and boxing matches is fun for a while, but the nation is starved for true, real-time competition — even if it is created and shared electronically.

“I was taken by surprise when I saw the quality of the product,” Page said. “And the fact that it is the only live competition going on in frontline sports. So it works to keep our fans engaged. And it also introduces fans who are simply looking for sports content, introduces them to the ebb and flow of the sport, the strategy, who some of the fun personalities are. In that respect, it seems like a terrific platform to keep the sport on top of the mind and fill a void for sports fans.”

Motorsports, largely by chance, were uniquely positioned to take advantage of this content shortage. For one thing, a virtual auto race bears a closer visual resemblance to its analog than most other sports, because it’s easier to mock up a car and a banked course than it is a human being. I’m guessing that’s why the NASCAR iRaces don’t show pit crew members when cars stop for gas and tires. It would diminish the realism.

More important, professional drivers are already proficient at computer racing. These guys (and gals) routinely train on race simulators, which can dial up specs, including elevation changes, for every major raceway in the U.S., and for all I know maybe the world.

“This is how they prepare for races,” Page said. “In the old days, they’d go out and test at tracks all over the place. We’d have guys, and particularly ones who were not good on road courses, come out to the track all the time and practice. Now we have drivers who have never been to our track, they’ll come out and they’ll already have hours and hours of experience.”