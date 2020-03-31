Subscribe

Barber: NASCAR’s iRacing the only game in town

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2020, 6:31PM
Updated 46 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Steve Page had the same reaction I did when he tuned into Fox Sports 1’s broadcast of the NASCAR race at Texas Speedway on Sunday.

“If no one were to tell you you’re watching a simulated race, it might take you a few minutes to figure it out,” Page said by phone Monday.

The president of Sonoma Raceway has watched a lot of auto racing over the past 30 years, but he is pretty clueless when it comes to video games. Same here. Every once in a while, I’ll watch a friend play Call of Duty or something for a few minutes, and my jaw will drop at the detail and realism. I mean, when I was at my gaming peak, Super Mario Bros. was blowing people’s minds.

In other words, Page and I only now are discovering the potential appeal of iRacing. We are by no means alone.

When NASCAR debuted its eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series with a virtual race at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway on March 22, an average of 903,000 viewers were watching the computer-generated action at any given moment. According to Nielsen, the broadcast attracted 255,000 people who had not watched any of NASCAR’s seven Cup Series races in 2020.

The coronavirus has punched a massive hole in the middle of America’s sports-watching. NASCAR (and other racing organizations, including IndyCar) have moved fast to fill the empty space. Watching classic baseball games and boxing matches is fun for a while, but the nation is starved for true, real-time competition — even if it is created and shared electronically.

“I was taken by surprise when I saw the quality of the product,” Page said. “And the fact that it is the only live competition going on in frontline sports. So it works to keep our fans engaged. And it also introduces fans who are simply looking for sports content, introduces them to the ebb and flow of the sport, the strategy, who some of the fun personalities are. In that respect, it seems like a terrific platform to keep the sport on top of the mind and fill a void for sports fans.”

Motorsports, largely by chance, were uniquely positioned to take advantage of this content shortage. For one thing, a virtual auto race bears a closer visual resemblance to its analog than most other sports, because it’s easier to mock up a car and a banked course than it is a human being. I’m guessing that’s why the NASCAR iRaces don’t show pit crew members when cars stop for gas and tires. It would diminish the realism.

More important, professional drivers are already proficient at computer racing. These guys (and gals) routinely train on race simulators, which can dial up specs, including elevation changes, for every major raceway in the U.S., and for all I know maybe the world.

“This is how they prepare for races,” Page said. “In the old days, they’d go out and test at tracks all over the place. We’d have guys, and particularly ones who were not good on road courses, come out to the track all the time and practice. Now we have drivers who have never been to our track, they’ll come out and they’ll already have hours and hours of experience.”

NASCAR and IndyCar have slipped into the content gap like fingers sliding into a protective latex glove. And the production is compelling. NASCAR’s features regular announcers Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds, replays of wrecks and passes, and the re-created background noise of a stock car race.

I was impressed with Fox’s work. But I felt something else as I watched it. It made me wonder about the future of motorsports, and of sports in general.

I have a crackpot theory that flesh-and-blood games will eventually be replaced by simulated games. Not, like, in the next 10 years. But in a generation or two. Virtual football players don’t suffer concussions and get hooked on opioids. Virtual baseball players don’t miss 15 months after Tommy John surgery. When drivers in race simulators flip their cars, it doesn’t endanger their lives. And the computer-generated events are exponentially cheaper to produce, even before you eliminate all the real-world travel costs.

On the viewing end, we have, as a culture, grown ever more content to watch sporting events from home. Even fans who pay for season tickets frequently watch from bar screens inside the stadium or arena now. Page assents to all of that.

“Everybody in the live event business, whether sports promoters or music and festivals,” he said, “are dealing with the same issues in terms of getting people to commit the block of time, to leave their environment at home with a beautiful TV and beer in the fridge that they didn’t have to pay an exorbitant amount for. Music, concerts, everything is available through home media now, and you don’t have to get in your car and find a parking place.”

I wondered, then, if NASCAR’s virtual races gave Page the creeps. We seem to have begun a slow move toward simulated sporting events, enjoyed from our cozy individual cocoons. Might iRacing hasten this drift? What if people discover they like watching Kyle Busch’s pixelated car turning laps nearly as much as they like watching his steel-and-carbon-fiber car?

Page isn’t worried about that. He lives much of his life at Sonoma Raceway, and he knows everything that goes on outside of the competition — the camping, the merchandise booths, the sizzling tri-tip, the sun on the yellowing hills, the smell of burning gasoline or methanol or nitromethane — is woven into the overall race environment.

“As good as the TV has gotten, the difference between TV and the live experience in our sport is as broad as it is in any sport,” Page said.

He elaborated: “There’s nothing like watching those cars go by you, and the sounds they make. And the overall level of activity that is present in both the racing and the race support. The cars in the garage. There’s a whole fabric to the at-event experience.”

I get what he’s saying. I still think one day, sports fans will know NFL football only as something played by digital gladiators and watched from a million distinct screens. What Page is saying, and I’m sure he has thought about this a lot, is that we won’t be getting there anytime soon. For now, the strange lure of roaring engines and burned rubber remains strong.

“Jeff, this is as good as it gets on a Sunday afternoon,” Joy said to Gordon when Timmy Hill nudged Garrett Smithley’s imaginary car out of the way to take the lead for good with four laps to go in Sunday’s iRace.

Page is saying Joy was wrong, that Sundays will get a lot better for NASCAR fans as soon as we’re done sheltering in place. Here’s hoping we get a chance to test his premise soon.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine