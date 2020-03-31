Sportscaster Joe Buck will do play-by-play on your quarantine videos

Around dinnertime March 22, Andrew Cordisco grilled chicken wings on his back deck. He aimlessly scrolled through Twitter while waiting to flip the wings. Cordisco doesn’t follow Joe Buck, but a friend had retweeted the sportscaster’s post asking for household videos.

With the absence of sports spawned by the novel coronavirus pandemic, fans have sought to fill that gaping void with game simulations, replays and sports movies. Buck’s contribution to the effort began that weekend, when he committed to offer play-by-play for videos as simple as preparing dinner.

Cordisco chuckled when he saw the tweet, then asked his wife to film an uneventful clip in which he placed the sauced wings back onto a sizzling grill, never acknowledging the camera. After Cordisco sent in his submission, he and his wife enjoyed dinner at their home in Raleigh, North Carolina, and he let the video slip out of his mind.

Cordisco rarely tweets and primarily uses Twitter to follow news. But by Tuesday evening, just after he finished a conference call, Cordisco saw hundreds of notifications rolling in. He immediately knew why.

“Look at this,” Buck says as Cordisco places the wings onto the grill. “They were already hot coming out. They’re back on the grill. The sauce is inside the bowl. Reaching back in. Wanting more. They keep coming out of that bowl. How many can you give us, Andrew? Unbelievable!”

Buck, the son of legendary announcer Jack Buck, has called 22 World Series and six Super Bowls for Fox. From his St. Louis home, he is now calling these lighthearted videos, which Fox dubbed “Quarantine Calls.” Buck has provided humorous analysis of dogs chasing each other on an empty field, chickens wandering around in their coop with a seesaw and an airline employee marshaling a plane to its gate. Dozens of these videos fill Buck’s Twitter feed and have combined for millions of views.

“I didn’t know that it would take off,” Buck said in a telephone interview. “That’s where we are. I think people are starved for something along these lines.”

Others in sports media have created similar videos. Nick Heath, a London-based sports commentator, films neighborhood activities, such as shopping or crossing the street, and turns them into competitive events with his play-by-play. A two-minute marble race, complete with named participants such as Comet and Deep Ocean, accumulated more than 35 million views in the past two weeks.

Buck’s foray into this realm of playful sportscasting began with a text from his boss, who joked he could call Internet videos to stay sharp. But that quickly turned into a realistic idea to fill the time. Initially, they discussed providing commentary for viral videos, but Buck thought asking for mundane videos and calling upon people’s creativity would stay fresh and funny.

Some of the submissions that have caught Buck’s attention have been makeshift family sporting events, such as a two-on-two living-room basketball game — “anything that’s creative like that and points out how we’re all in the same sort of situation,” Buck said. He has also received numerous pet videos because, he said, “everybody’s very proud of their dog.”

Sean and Carly Furman, who live in Glassboro, New Jersey, now have a clip of Buck calling their Husky sprinting around the yard. Sean Furman’s sister works for NFL Films and became friends with the Buck family, so Furman thought his video had a decent chance of getting selected. Furman filmed his dog, Dabo — a nod to the Clemson football coach — enjoying the newly fenced-in backyard a few weeks ago, so he submitted that clip.