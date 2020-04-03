Q&A: Warriors' Jordan Poole reflects on halted rookie season

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole has an Instagram account, but only to watch videos of cats. He doesn’t like to spend a lot of time online.

So while many people sheltered in place are thumbing endlessly through their iPhones, the Warriors guard is finding other ways to stay busy at his San Francisco home.

A self-described homebody, his routine hasn’t changed much. Other than, of course, no longer playing basketball. Having scored double-digit points in 12 of his final 13 games, the Warriors’ first-round pick was playing his best basketball of his rookie season before it abruptly came to an end.

With the NBA season on an indefinite hiatus after a player tested positive for the coronavirus in March, the Bay Area News Group caught up with Poole, who had just gotten in from a walk before answering the phone:

How’s your family doing? Are you in touch with them a lot?

They’re good. Everybody’s good. I’m not on my phone too much, but we definitely talk over FaceTime, text every couple of days. But, yeah, my mom will make sure she checks up on me. She texts me everyday, it’s just a matter of whether or not I call her or talk to her over FaceTime.

What are you doing to pass the time?

Man, I take naps, I watch Netflix, Hulu and play with my cats. Me and my brother and my roommate, we play games, watch movies and go out on our balcony and just chill. Get a little bit of fresh air. We keep ourselves occupied. This is pretty much my forte. This is how I operate, for sure.

Because you would consider yourself a homebody?

Yeah, yeah. It’s kind of like I’m welcoming everybody into my lifestyle. See if they can live this lifestyle.

What are you watching on Netflix?

I’m watching “You” right now. That’s pretty hectic, oh my God. Just a lot of old movies, stuff like that.

Have you watched “Tiger King” yet?

Nah, I have not, I have not, but I might have to check that out.

With the season on hiatus, did you have to change any of your summer plans?

The only thing that is confusing is not knowing the schedule or timetable because everything could be pushed back or everything can be changed. But I didn’t plan on going anywhere or doing anything too specific until the season was over.

Other than the NBA, are you going to miss any of these other sports or events that were canceled or postponed?

I love watching the College World Series, I definitely like watching softball as well. March Madness was going to be cool of course, but that’s basketball.

How did you get into college baseball?

I would watch the games when we were in school (at Michigan), go support my guys on the team, but I was really locked into the World Series. Those games get pretty rowdy.

With not being able to go to the facility anymore, what are some of the challenges of trying to stay in basketball shape?

I mean, just not being able to shoot is huge. Not being able to go through the physical process of just getting up shots. As far as being inside, it kind of takes you back to being a kid and you got to find out how to get better in any way that you can and find ways to keep yourself occupied or stay on top of stuff. It’s not bad, it definitely could be way worse, but just trying to find ways to keep yourself occupied.