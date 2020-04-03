Barber: Why Aldon Smith should walk away from Cowboys, NFL

Aldon Smith signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, a development that was mostly applauded by NFL fans and media.

Personally, I found the news more disturbing than cheerful. I wish Aldon Smith would walk away from football at a brisk pace, and never look back.

I don’t say this vindictively. I covered Smith quite a bit when he played for the 49ers, and when he briefly played for the Raiders, and I liked him. It was impossible not to. He was a bright presence, always a big smile on his face. He brought a childlike exuberance to the locker room, and it was clear that he loved to play football.

His demons tended to stay underground. Smith has lived in a version of hell over the past six years, a time period that has seen him arrested three times, questioned in at least two other cases, suspended twice by the NFL and released by both Bay Area teams. If he can absorb lessons from those dark dives and emerge whole on the other side, then more power to him.

I’m not advocating for the NFL to permanently ban Smith from being a part of the league, or for teams to blackball him, Kaepernick-style. He has a right to make a living, and the Cowboys apparently believe he is worth the risk of a one-year contract built primarily on incentives.

What I’m saying is that I want peace and happiness for Aldon Smith, and I’m skeptical he will find those things while chasing quarterbacks in the National Football League.

My doubts are both theoretical and practical.

In the big picture, I simply don’t see the NFL as a place where someone might go to improve his mental health. It’s my favorite sport to watch. I eat it up like Cheez-Its. I also recognize its capacity to grind young men into oblivion.

Playing in the NFL means a life of violence, intense pressure and fast money, three things you probably don’t associate with, shall we say, mindfulness.

The Cowboys will pay Smith to hit people hard, and those people will be getting paid to hit him back. It will hurt. If it hurts enough to affect his performance on the field, the team will offer him chemical pain blockers, including opioids. He will be strongly discouraged from missing any time, at practice or in games, and should he waver in making that decision, there will be six younger edge rushers in the system to incentivize his return to action. And he will live under an ever-present microscope, as elite athletes do.

Off the field, Smith’s celebrity status will be jump-started. He will be offered every vice available to modern man. Whatever, right? Young people like to party and sleep around, and who am I to judge? Except some people fare poorly when they have to set their own limits.

Here’s another way to put it: The NFL provides a comfortable, fulfilling life for players who are grounded enough and mature enough to survive it. Is Aldon Smith one of those people? I don’t know him well enough to define him as a person. But I am comfortable guessing that for whatever reasons, biological or environmental, Smith has had huge problems with impulse control.