Subscribe

Barber: Why Aldon Smith should walk away from Cowboys, NFL

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2020, 7:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Aldon Smith signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, a development that was mostly applauded by NFL fans and media.

Personally, I found the news more disturbing than cheerful. I wish Aldon Smith would walk away from football at a brisk pace, and never look back.

I don’t say this vindictively. I covered Smith quite a bit when he played for the 49ers, and when he briefly played for the Raiders, and I liked him. It was impossible not to. He was a bright presence, always a big smile on his face. He brought a childlike exuberance to the locker room, and it was clear that he loved to play football.

His demons tended to stay underground. Smith has lived in a version of hell over the past six years, a time period that has seen him arrested three times, questioned in at least two other cases, suspended twice by the NFL and released by both Bay Area teams. If he can absorb lessons from those dark dives and emerge whole on the other side, then more power to him.

I’m not advocating for the NFL to permanently ban Smith from being a part of the league, or for teams to blackball him, Kaepernick-style. He has a right to make a living, and the Cowboys apparently believe he is worth the risk of a one-year contract built primarily on incentives.

What I’m saying is that I want peace and happiness for Aldon Smith, and I’m skeptical he will find those things while chasing quarterbacks in the National Football League.

My doubts are both theoretical and practical.

In the big picture, I simply don’t see the NFL as a place where someone might go to improve his mental health. It’s my favorite sport to watch. I eat it up like Cheez-Its. I also recognize its capacity to grind young men into oblivion.

Playing in the NFL means a life of violence, intense pressure and fast money, three things you probably don’t associate with, shall we say, mindfulness.

The Cowboys will pay Smith to hit people hard, and those people will be getting paid to hit him back. It will hurt. If it hurts enough to affect his performance on the field, the team will offer him chemical pain blockers, including opioids. He will be strongly discouraged from missing any time, at practice or in games, and should he waver in making that decision, there will be six younger edge rushers in the system to incentivize his return to action. And he will live under an ever-present microscope, as elite athletes do.

Off the field, Smith’s celebrity status will be jump-started. He will be offered every vice available to modern man. Whatever, right? Young people like to party and sleep around, and who am I to judge? Except some people fare poorly when they have to set their own limits.

Here’s another way to put it: The NFL provides a comfortable, fulfilling life for players who are grounded enough and mature enough to survive it. Is Aldon Smith one of those people? I don’t know him well enough to define him as a person. But I am comfortable guessing that for whatever reasons, biological or environmental, Smith has had huge problems with impulse control.

I know a lot of people, especially football people, will disagree with my premise. There are many stories of adrift teens who were saved by the local high school football coach. Those stories are fewer at the college level, and rarer still in the pros. But I acknowledge they exist, that football does have the potential to offer structure and motivation to people who badly need it.

NFL people would also point out that the league and its individual teams, now more than ever, have structures in place to assist their employees, including financial and mental-health counseling. More generally, NFL true believers would note the informal cocoon that forms around players in the locker room. In Dallas (as in Santa Clara and Alameda), Smith will be surrounded by caring teammates who will be there for guidance and empathy.

Jack Del Rio believes in the NFL. When he was Smith’s head coach with the Raiders, Del Rio was frustrated with NFL rules that prohibited contact with a suspended player. “You know, my feel is that I could help him,” he said at the March owners’ meetings in 2017. “… It does get frustrating to not be able to help a young man, help provide support, provide structure.”

I am 100% certain Del Rio was speaking in good faith. He really did want to help Smith. I just don’t have his confidence in the healing powers of football. For every young man set upon the course to salvation by playing in the NFL, I believe you’d find 50 who were overwhelmed by the sport’s brutality, ruthlessness, idol worship and all-around weirdness.

And here is where I’ll make my practical argument. Why would you believe the support and structure of an NFL team will help rescue Aldon Smith when it has failed him so many times before?

One of the positive signs being highlighted in this recent signing is the presence of Smith’s former defensive line coach, Jim Tomsula, a recent Cowboys hire. Tomsula is a players’ coach, highly regarded for his compassion and approachability. He also was there for all of Smith’s four seasons with the 49ers, but couldn’t prevent the association from ending in flames.

Smith had caring advocates with the Raiders, too, Del Rio among them. None if it was enough, because Smith had problems, and football has problems, and the combination was a disaster.

The hope now is that Smith has grown as a person — that he has found his center and wrestled with some of the anger and anxiety and trauma (or whatever it might have been) that repeatedly drove him to booze and self-destructive behavior.

I don’t underestimate the ability of people to change in fundamental ways. Some do. Smith might be one of them. And I sincerely hope he is. If he’s clean and sober and racking up sacks for the Cowboys in a couple years, flashing that smile again and providing inspiration to the next class of struggling athletes, I will breathe a sigh of relief and happily admit I was wrong.

Right now, there’s a voice telling me Aldon Smith’s answers lie elsewhere. That if he really wants to get to a happy place and stay there, his best chance by far is to forget about signing up, all over again, for one of the cruelest jobs in America.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine