Coach Tom Bonfigli says he's leaving Cardinal Newman

“I look forward to what God and the future has to offer. I have been dedicated to my families in my vocation for the last 43 years. I am not finished yet.”

“Cardinal Newman offered me a teaching and coaching contract for next year and I respectfully declined that offer. I have no plans for retirement. I never did.

“The environment at Cardinal Newman has become unhealthy for me and I don’t feel like I’ve be treated with the degree of respect that I deserve.

“I feel there is a real lack of trust and transparency in the administration of Cardinal Newman High School. There was a definite undermining of my program by a few people I work with.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all my great students, players, teams and families that I have served at Cardinal Newman over the past 31 years. A special thanks to Valerie, Jerry and my family for all their support, and I want to personally express my deepest gratitude for the great love, compassion and support I have received from my bishop, Bishop Robert Vasa, over the last few months.

Tom Bonfigli, one of California’s top 10 all-time winningest basketball coaches, will not return to Cardinal Newman High School next year, saying Friday he was undermined by coworkers and that the situation had become unhealthy.

A coach and teacher for 43 years, 31 of which have come at Newman, Bonfigli said he declined an offer from the north Santa Rosa Catholic high school to return in both positions for the 2020-21 school year.

“I feel there is a real lack of trust and transparency in the administration of Cardinal Newman High School,” he said, reading a statement Friday. “There was a definite undermining of my program by a few people I work with.

“The environment at Cardinal Newman has become unhealthy for me and I don’t feel like I’ve be treated with the degree of respect that I deserve.”

He declined to elaborate beyond his statement.

The 67-year-old economics and American government teacher vowed he was not done on the court or in the classroom: “I have no plans for retirement. I never did.”

Sources within the greater Sonoma County coaching community said Bonfigli is poised to teach and coach at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic high school in Petaluma.

Bonfigli wouldn’t confirm that on Friday.

The end of his time at Newman ends a tumultuous month after word spread that the school was unhappy with him and might not offer him a contract to return.

Sources last month said some parents or players complained about Bonfigli, known as a hard-driving coach, over athletes’ playing time or the coach’s blunt style. Others said the old-school Bonfigli hasn’t evolved in technique and style to navigate the modern high school athletic environment.

Newman spokesman Graham Rutherford, the school’s dean of students, said he wasn’t sure who Bonfigli was referring to when he said he’d been undermined and disrespected.

He said that while Bonfigli was offered a contract for next year, the coach wasn’t happy with new oversight.

“The idea of questions being asked or changes to be made, as far as how maybe to improve the experience, were not things he was as keen on,” Rutherford said, adding that he and Bonfigli didn’t discuss specific changes sought.

“What he understood was that due to concerns, there was a sense that there were changes that needed to be considered and he felt like ... he didn’t want to make those kind of changes.”

Just last year, Bonfigli was named the National Federation of State High School Associations coach of the year for boys basketball in California. During this past season, he won his 800th game.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all my great students, players, teams and families that I have served at Cardinal Newman over the past 31 years,” Bonfigli said, thanking his wife, Valerie, and brother, Jerry, his assistant basketball coach and the associate athletic director at Newman, for their support.

“And I want to personally express my deepest gratitude for the great love, compassion and support I have received from my bishop, Bishop Robert Vasa, over the last few months,” he said.

Bonfigli graduated from Newman in 1971 and began teaching there in 1976. He began coaching five years later.

His statewide coaching reputation, long tenure and lasting relationships with his players made him a legend for generations of Cardinals.

Discontent apparently came to a head after this season, when the Cardinals started 20-3 but ended with a 1-5 losing streak, including a season-ending defeat at the hands of longtime rival Montgomery in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament.

Last month, his brother Jerry said, the pair met with school officials who “blindsided” Tom with the potential of not renewing his coaching contract.

Bonfigli won 591 games at Cardinal Newman and 16 North Bay League championships. He won 816 games, eighth most in California history.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.