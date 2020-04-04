Sharks notes: Tomas Hertl expects to be ready for next season

Tomas Hertl feels he’ll be ready to go whenever the Sharks begin training camp for the 2020-2021 season.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said Thursday that Hertl is “well ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation from torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee. Hertl, too, said if things continue to progress as they have been, he should have no problems starting training camp — whenever that might be — as a full participant.

Hertl, 26, suffered the injury Jan. 29 and had surgery shortly afterward. Torn ACL injuries typically take between six and eight months to rehabilitate.

“It’s already two months and I feel great,” Hertl said by phone in an interview. “I’m walking normally and my range of motion is back. Now it’s almost just get the muscle back, which should take some time. But we’ve got a lot of time left.”

Hertl has had knee injuries in the past, of course, notably needing surgery in December 2013 to repair the MCL and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee.

“He’s got full flexibility and extension of his knee,” Wilson said. “He knows the process to go through. This is not an unknown for him.

“He’s healed up, he’s rested, he’s got full extension. He’s got some strengthening to do, but he even feels he’s ahead of where he thought he would be, and that’s been confirmed by our training staff.”

Hertl said he could be skating right now if he wanted, “but it’s no hurry. I can almost be skating like normal at the end of July or August. Now it’s just important to get healed.

“There’s nothing you can do. The healing process takes time, so I just now stay away from the ice and make sure I get the muscle back and everything goes right.”

Hertl remained in San Jose for his rehabilitation and is at the team’s practice facility six days a week with head athletic trainer Ray Tufts. He’s the only player there with Santa Clara County’s shelter in place mandate for the public.

“It’s a little bit boring,” Hertl said. “Last time, you always had some guys in the locker room and you hang out. Now you just kind of be alone.”

Wilson on Joe Thornton

Sharks center Joe Thornton, who will turn 41 this summer, has expressed his desire to return and play what would be a 23rd NHL season. Thornton has played in all 70 games so far this season, earning 31 points and averaging 15:30 of ice time per game.

Still, Wilson sounded somewhat coy about bringing Thornton back.

“Everybody knows how we feel about Joe,” Wilson said. “I talk to him every few days. He’s probably climbing the walls not being able to be at the rink. But like every other player, I’ll sit down with him and do the evaluation at the end of the year. But I think you all know how we feel about him.”

So is there a place for Thornton on the Sharks’ roster next season?

“He’s a special man,” Wilson said. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Next year’s salary cap

It’s unclear how badly the shutdown will affect the NHL’s hockey related revenues, a figure that is used to calculate the league’s salary cap.